mexc
MercatoAcquista criptoTradingmexcFuturesGuadagnamexcETF
Mobile
Scansiona per scaricare per un'esperienza di trading senza interruzioni con l'app MEXC
Non riesci a scaricare?
Client per Windows Vedi altro
ItalianoUSD
SportsIcon
ICONS/USDT
0.023500.00%
$0.00
Max sulle 24h
0.02350
Min sulle 24h
0.02350
Volume sulle 24h (ICONS)
33.43K
Importo 24h (USDT)
806.74
Max sulle 24h
0.02350
Min sulle 24h
0.02350
Volume sulle 24h (ICONS)
33.43K
Importo 24h (USDT)
806.74
K-Line
Informazioni sul token
Base
TradingView
Profondità
Loading..
ICONS
SportsIcon is an NFT and sports metaverse platform set to revolutionize sports fandoms by connecting people with their sporting heroes. We leverage: cinematic NFTs that represent the stories and journey of these icons; partnerships with clubs and athletes that give fans the opportunities to meet their heroes in real life; an exclusive sports game launchpad; and metaverse partnerships that expand the digital reach of fans everywhere. We are building the world’s leading platform for sports entertainment, knowledge transfer and digital collectibles. SportsIcon bundles athlete-curated insights into pivotal moments of their journey through immersive, artistic, inspirational NFTs and unlockable content that will drive a community of their passionate followers. Our ultimate goal is to create an ecosystem that will help fans get closer to their sporting heroes, so we’ve partnered with the greatest athletes of all time and will be partnering with even more different sports to turn their stories and moments into NFTs on the Flow blockchain.
Panoramica
Nome della criptovaluta
ICONS
Ora di emissione
--
Link correlati
Prezzo di emissione
--
Importo emesso
30,000,000
Ordini
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Prezzo(USDT)

(ICONS)

(USDT)

0.02350$0.00
Operazioni di mercato
Importo(ICONS)
Prezzo(USDT)
Importo(ICONS)
Orario
Mercati spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid trading
Trasferisci
Acquista con
USD
Compra ICONS
Vendi ICONS
Limite
Mercato
Disponibile-- USDT
Deposita
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoICONS
TotaleUSDT
Disponibile-- ICONS
Deposita
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoICONS
TotaleUSDT
Ordine attuale (0)
Cronologia degli ordini
Cronologia delle transazioni
Posizioni aperte (0)
Coppia di trading
Ora
Tipo
Direzione
Tutto
Acquista
Vendi
Prezzo
Importo
Eseguito
Totale
Prezzo di attivazione
Annulla tutto
Tutti
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Documentazione API
Documentazione API
Social media
Invia una richiesta
Invia una richiesta
Assistenza clienti online
Assistenza clienti online

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Opera rapidamente sulle criptovalute con MEXC
Chi siamo
Info
Condizioni utilizzo e politica privacy
Informativa sul rischio
Impara
Annunci
Editore di app
MEXC Blog
Prodotti
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Servizio
Download
Commissioni
Privilegi VIP
Referral
Affiliato
MEXC Pioneer
Domanda di listing
Applicazione commerciante OTC
Supporto
Istituzioni
Documentazione API
Canale di verifica ufficiale
Richieste delle forze dell'ordine
Centro assistenza
Lavoriamo insieme (per le aziende)
Lavoriamo insieme (per le istituzioni)
Collaborazione con i media
Invia una richiesta
Reclami e suggerimenti
Suggerimenti sui prodotti
Come acquistare
Informazioni sulle criptovalute
Prezzo della criptovaluta
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM