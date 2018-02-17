mexc
MercatoAcquista cryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

Trading

Mobile
Scansiona per scaricare e sperimentare il trading senza interruzioni sull'app MEXC
Non riesci a scaricare?
Client Windows Vedi altro

Fusion

FSN/USDT
----
--
Max sulle 24h
0.0000
Min sulle 24h
0.0000
Volume sulle 24h (FSN)
0.00
Importo 24h (USDT)
0.00
Max sulle 24h
0.0000
Min sulle 24h
0.0000
Volume sulle 24h (FSN)
0.00
Importo 24h (USDT)
0.00
K-Line
Informazioni sul token
Loading..
Base
TradingView
Profondità
FSN
Fusion Foundation is a non-profit organization building the next generation infrastructure for decentralized global finance. By providing innovative companies and developers with the open source technology they need to build peer-to-peer time and value-based applications, the world will enjoy financial transactions that are more accessible, efficient and transparent than previously possible. Fusion’s seasoned team of industry veterans led by Founder and CEO DJ Qian, a blockchain pioneer who previously launched two top 20 global blockchain projects (VeChain and QTUM), is working to collaborate with financial institutions, cryptocurrency companies, businesses, peer-to-peer lenders, third-party app developers, academia, and the broader blockchain community. By providing the foundation that enables different cryptocurrency tokens, digital assets, off-chain values, and data-sources to be created and exchanged between the Fusion blockchain, other blockchains and financial systems, Fusion is moving ever closer to a globally accessible system for the free exchange of values. Visit www.fusion.org to learn more about Fusion and its partnership program.
Panoramica
Nome della criptovaluta
FSN
Ora di emissione
2018-02-17 00:00:00
Link correlati
Prezzo di emissione
--
Fornitura massima
81,920,000
Libro degli ordini
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Prezzo(USDT)

(FSN)

(USDT)

0.0000$0.00
Operazioni di mercato
Importo()
Prezzo()
Importo()
Orario
Spot
5X-X Futures
Spot
5X-X Futures
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
Compra FSN
Vendi FSN
Limite
Mercato
Trasferisci
Acquista con
USD
Disponibile-- USDT
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoFSN
TotaleUSDT
Disponibile-- FSN
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoFSN
TotaleUSDT
Ordini aperti (0)
Cronologia degli ordini
Cronologia delle transazioni
Posizioni aperte (0)
Ordini aperti (0)
Cronologia degli ordini
Cronologia delle transazioni
Posizioni aperte (0)
Coppia di trading
Data
Tipo
Direzione
Tutto
Acquista
Vendi
Prezzo
Quantità
Importo ordine
Evaso
Condizioni di trigger
Annulla tutto
Tutti
Ordine Limit
Stop-limit
Post only
Rete stabile
Documentazione API
Documentazione API
Social media
Invia una richiesta
Invia una richiesta
Servizio clienti online
Servizio clienti online
Loading...