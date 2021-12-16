mexc
MercatoAcquista criptoTradingmexcFuturesGuadagnamexcETF
Mobile
Scansiona per scaricare per un'esperienza di trading senza interruzioni con l'app MEXC
Non riesci a scaricare?
Client per Windows Altro
ItalianoUSD
FreeRossDAO
FREE/USDT
0.000065050.00%
$0.00
Max sulle 24h
0.00006575
Min sulle 24h
0.00006405
Volume sulle 24h (FREE)
987.25M
Importo 24h (USDT)
63.64K
Max sulle 24h
0.00006575
Min sulle 24h
0.00006405
Volume sulle 24h (FREE)
987.25M
Importo 24h (USDT)
63.64K
K-Line
Informazioni sul token
Base
TradingView
Profondità
Loading..
FREE
FreeRossDAO was formed out of DeFi and NFT collective PleasrDAO, which famously won the auction for Edward Snowden’s nonfungible token in April.FreeRossDAO has won the auction for NFT art created by Ross Ulbricht, the convicted criminal mastermind behind the Silk Road darknet emporium.FreeRossDAO won the auction with a bid of 1,446 Ethereum (roughly $6 million) after raising more than 2,836.6 ETH from more than 1,320 members of the crypto community. Now it plans to use the proceeds to fund a bid to reduce or overturn Ulbricht’s life sentences.
Panoramica
Nome della criptovaluta
FREE
Ora di emissione
--
Link correlati
Prezzo di emissione
--
Importo emesso
9,287,305,927.35
Ordini
0.00000001
0.00000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001

Prezzo(USDT)

(FREE)

(USDT)

0.00006505$0.00
Operazioni di mercato
Importo(FREE)
Prezzo(USDT)
Importo(FREE)
Orario
Mercati spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid trading
Trasferisci
Acquista con
USD
Compra FREE
Vendi FREE
Limite
Mercato
Disponibile-- USDT
Deposita
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoFREE
TotaleUSDT
Disponibile-- FREE
Deposita
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoFREE
TotaleUSDT
Ordine attuale (0)
Cronologia degli ordini
Cronologia delle transazioni
Posizioni aperte (0)
Coppia di trading
Ora
Tipo
Direzione
Tutto
Acquista
Vendi
Prezzo
Importo
Eseguito
Totale
Prezzo di attivazione
Annulla tutto
Tutti
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Documentazione API
Documentazione API
Social media
Invia una richiesta
Invia una richiesta
Assistenza clienti online
Assistenza clienti online

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Opera rapidamente sulle criptovalute con MEXC
Chi siamo
Info
Condizioni utilizzo e politica privacy
Informativa sul rischio
Impara
Annunci
Editore di app
MEXC Blog
Prodotti
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Servizio
Download
Commissioni
Privilegi VIP
Referral
Affiliato
MEXC Pioneer
Domanda di listing
Applicazione commerciante OTC
Supporto
Istituzioni
Documentazione API
Canale di verifica ufficiale
Richieste delle forze dell'ordine
Centro assistenza
Lavoriamo insieme (per le aziende)
Lavoriamo insieme (per le istituzioni)
Collaborazione con i media
Invia una richiesta
Reclami e suggerimenti
Suggerimenti sui prodotti
Come acquistare
Informazioni sulle criptovalute
Prezzo della criptovaluta
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM