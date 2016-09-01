mexc
MercatoAcquista criptoTradingmexcFuturesGuadagnamexcETF
Mobile
Scansiona per scaricare per un'esperienza di trading senza interruzioni con l'app MEXC
Non riesci a scaricare?
Client per Windows Altro
ItalianoUSD
FIRO
FIRO/USDT
1.860+0.59%
$0.00
Max sulle 24h
1.876
Min sulle 24h
1.842
Volume sulle 24h (FIRO)
25.65K
Importo 24h (USDT)
47.57K
Max sulle 24h
1.876
Min sulle 24h
1.842
Volume sulle 24h (FIRO)
25.65K
Importo 24h (USDT)
47.57K
K-Line
Informazioni sul token
Base
TradingView
Profondità
Loading..
FIRO
XZC (ZCoin) has been renamed FIRO (Firo). Zcash (XZC) is a cryptocurrency that guarantees accounting privacy by using the zerocoin protocol. It is the first cryptocurrency to implement the Zerocoin protocol, which ensures that the relevant address information of both parties of the transaction is not leaked through the use of zero-knowledge proofs. Zcoin is developed by the R&D team headed by Poramin and Aizensou. The zerocoin protocol is used to ensure the privacy of accounts, and the zero-knowledge proof is used to ensure that the relevant address information of both parties of the transaction is not leaked. Its parameters are the same as Bitcoin, the block time is 10 minutes, and the output halving cycle is also the same as Bitcoin, which is about halving every 4 years.
Panoramica
Nome della criptovaluta
FIRO
Ora di emissione
2016-09-01 00:00:00
Link correlati
Prezzo di emissione
--
Importo emesso
21,400,000
Ordini
0.001
0.001
0.01
0.1
1

Prezzo(USDT)

(FIRO)

(USDT)

1.860$0.00
Operazioni di mercato
Importo(FIRO)
Prezzo(USDT)
Importo(FIRO)
Orario
Mercati spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid trading
Trasferisci
Acquista con
USD
Compra FIRO
Vendi FIRO
Limite
Mercato
Disponibile-- USDT
Deposita
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoFIRO
TotaleUSDT
Disponibile-- FIRO
Deposita
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoFIRO
TotaleUSDT
Ordine attuale (0)
Cronologia degli ordini
Cronologia delle transazioni
Posizioni aperte (0)
Coppia di trading
Ora
Tipo
Direzione
Tutto
Acquista
Vendi
Prezzo
Importo
Eseguito
Totale
Prezzo di attivazione
Annulla tutto
Tutti
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Documentazione API
Documentazione API
Social media
Invia una richiesta
Invia una richiesta
Assistenza clienti online
Assistenza clienti online

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Opera rapidamente sulle criptovalute con MEXC
Chi siamo
Info
Condizioni utilizzo e politica privacy
Informativa sul rischio
Impara
Annunci
Editore di app
MEXC Blog
Prodotti
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Servizio
Download
Commissioni
Privilegi VIP
Referral
Affiliato
MEXC Pioneer
Domanda di listing
Applicazione commerciante OTC
Supporto
Istituzioni
Documentazione API
Canale di verifica ufficiale
Richieste delle forze dell'ordine
Centro assistenza
Lavoriamo insieme (per le aziende)
Lavoriamo insieme (per le istituzioni)
Collaborazione con i media
Invia una richiesta
Reclami e suggerimenti
Suggerimenti sui prodotti
Come acquistare
Informazioni sulle criptovalute
Prezzo della criptovaluta
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM