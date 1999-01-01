FARTBOY

Launched on January 5th, FARTBOY was rugged by its original developer, but the resilient CoinsKid community took over, revived the project, and transformed it into a symbol of organic growth and community-driven strength. The project draws inspiration from Fartboy, the hilarious and popular children’s book series by Adam Wallace, a New York Times bestselling author with over 11 million books sold.

NomeFARTBOY

Importo emesso999,440,457.98

Ora di emissione --

Fornitura circolante0

Prezzo di emissione--

FARTBOY/USDT
Fartboy
----
--
Max sulle 24h
--
Min sulle 24h
--
Volume sulle 24h (FARTBOY)
--
Importo 24h (USDT)
--
