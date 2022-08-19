mexc
MercatoAcquista criptoTradingmexcFuturesGuadagnamexcETF
Mobile
Scansiona per scaricare per un'esperienza di trading senza interruzioni con l'app MEXC
Non riesci a scaricare?
Client per Windows Altro
ItalianoUSD
EthereumNameService
ENSDOMAIN/USDT
0.002673+0.14%
$0.00
Prezzo minimo OpenSea
--
Max sulle 24h
0.002684
Min sulle 24h
0.002666
Volume sulle 24h (ENSDOMAIN)
15.63M
Importo 24h (USDT)
41.81K
Prezzo minimo OpenSea
--
Max sulle 24h
0.002684
Min sulle 24h
0.002666
Volume sulle 24h (ENSDOMAIN)
15.63M
Importo 24h (USDT)
41.81K
K-Line
Informazioni sul token
Base
TradingView
Profondità
Loading..
ENSDOMAIN
The Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain. MEXC splits 26 ENS Domains NFTs into 26,000,000 ENSDOMAIN index tokens (1,000,000 ENSDOMAIN per NFT). The ENSDOMAIN index provides users with the opportunity to trade high-quality blue-chip NFTs at a low cost. If a user owns a sufficiently large percentage of the index, they can exchange their index holdings for one of the 26 ENS Domains NFTs. MEXC will expand the collection from time to time according to market demand, and MEXC’s total position will not exceed 10%. MEXC ENS Domains NFT holding address: https://opensea.io/zh-CN/0x7aD463AC50d7E324a90400CF2579aeD2205f821A
Panoramica
Nome della criptovaluta
ENSDOMAIN
Ora di emissione
--
Link correlati
Prezzo di emissione
--
Importo emesso
--
Ordini
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Prezzo(USDT)

(ENSDOMAIN)

(USDT)

0.002673$0.00
--
Operazioni di mercato
Importo(ENSDOMAIN)
Prezzo(USDT)
Importo(ENSDOMAIN)
Orario
Mercati spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid trading
Trasferisci
Acquista con
USD
Compra ENSDOMAIN
Vendi ENSDOMAIN
Limite
Mercato
Disponibile-- USDT
Deposita
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoENSDOMAIN
TotaleUSDT
Disponibile-- ENSDOMAIN
Deposita
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoENSDOMAIN
TotaleUSDT
Ordine attuale (0)
Cronologia degli ordini
Cronologia delle transazioni
Posizioni aperte (0)
Coppia di trading
Ora
Tipo
Direzione
Tutto
Acquista
Vendi
Prezzo
Importo
Eseguito
Totale
Prezzo di attivazione
Annulla tutto
Tutti
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Documentazione API
Documentazione API
Social media
Invia una richiesta
Invia una richiesta
Assistenza clienti online
Assistenza clienti online

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Opera rapidamente sulle criptovalute con MEXC
Chi siamo
Info
Condizioni utilizzo e politica privacy
Informativa sul rischio
Impara
Annunci
Editore di app
MEXC Blog
Prodotti
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Servizio
Download
Commissioni
Privilegi VIP
Referral
Affiliato
MEXC Pioneer
Domanda di listing
Applicazione commerciante OTC
Supporto
Istituzioni
Documentazione API
Canale di verifica ufficiale
Richieste delle forze dell'ordine
Centro assistenza
Lavoriamo insieme (per le aziende)
Lavoriamo insieme (per le istituzioni)
Collaborazione con i media
Invia una richiesta
Reclami e suggerimenti
Suggerimenti sui prodotti
Come acquistare
Informazioni sulle criptovalute
Prezzo della criptovaluta
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM