mexc
MercatoAcquista criptoTrading
HOT
FuturesAttivitàETF
Mobile
Scansiona per scaricare e sperimentare il trading senza interruzioni sull'app MEXC
Non riesci a scaricare?
Client Windows Vedi altro
DUX
DUX/USDT
0.02980+8.75%
$0.00
Max sulle 24h
0.03400
Min sulle 24h
0.02624
Volume sulle 24h (DUX)
1.16M
Importo 24h (USDT)
33.27K
Max sulle 24h
0.03400
Min sulle 24h
0.02624
Volume sulle 24h (DUX)
1.16M
Importo 24h (USDT)
33.27K
K-Line
Informazioni sul token
Base
TradingView
Profondità
Loading..
DUX
Dux started in June 2020, focusing on using blockchain infrastructures for better services and products and to provide security in the onboarding of new entrants The direction of the DUX ecosystem always has the following purpose: Socioeconomic transformation through the generation of distributed income in a context of inclusion and empowerment of users; Facilitating the transition from the Web 2.0 to Web 3.0 economy; Materialization of attractive, safe and profitable business opportunities for all our stakeholders. With planning focused on generating and creating a profound socioeconomic transformation in LATAM through the technological empowerment of our userbase and the innovations arising from the Web 3.0 economy. Moving towards a Web 3.0 ecosystem in the form of a DAO that directly participates in the safe entry of more than 100 million people into the Web 3.0 ecosystem over the next 10 years.
Panoramica
Nome della criptovaluta
DUX
Ora di emissione
--
Link correlati
Prezzo di emissione
--
Importo emesso
1,000,000,000
Ordini
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Prezzo(USDT)

(DUX)

(USDT)

0.02980$0.00
Operazioni di mercato
Importo(DUX)
Prezzo(USDT)
Importo(DUX)
Orario
Mercati spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid trading
Trasferisci
Acquista con
USD
Compra DUX
Vendi DUX
Limite
Mercato
Disponibile-- USDT
Deposita
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoDUX
TotaleUSDT
Disponibile-- DUX
Deposita
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoDUX
TotaleUSDT
Ordine attuale (0)
Cronologia degli ordini
Cronologia delle transazioni
Posizioni aperte (0)
Coppia di trading
Ora
Tipo
Direzione
Tutto
Acquista
Vendi
Prezzo
Importo
Eseguito
Totale
Prezzo di attivazione
Annulla tutto
Tutti
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Documentazione API
Documentazione API
Social media
Invia una richiesta
Invia una richiesta
Servizio clienti online
Servizio clienti online

© 2023 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Opera rapidamente sulle criptovalute con MEXC
Chi siamo
Info
Condizioni utilizzo e politica privacy
Informativa sul rischio
Impara
Annunci
Editore di app
MEXC Blog
Prodotti
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Servizio
Acquista cripto
Download
Commissioni
Privilegi VIP
Referral
Affiliato
MEXC Pioneer
Domanda di listing
Applicazione commerciante OTC
Supporto
Istituzioni
API
Documentazione API
Canale di verifica ufficiale
Richieste delle forze dell'ordine
Centro assistenza
Lavoriamo insieme (per le aziende)
Lavoriamo insieme (per le istituzioni)
Collaborazione con i media
Invia una richiesta
Reclami e suggerimenti
Suggerimenti sui prodotti
Come acquistare
Informazioni sulle criptovalute
Prezzo della criptovaluta
Community

© 2023 MEXC.COM