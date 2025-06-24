DMC

DeLorean Labs is the official Web3 arm of the iconic DeLorean Motor Company (DMC) and is hyper-focused on innovative technologies and all things digital, a fusion between an iconic past and limitless future. DeLorean continues its tradition of innovation by introducing the world’s first tokenized electric vehicle utilizing the DeLorean Protocol, an industry first on-chain vehicle reservation, marketplace and analytics system. This Protocol is designed to provide consumers with a seamless and transparent ecosystem where cars can be digitally purchased, traded, authenticated, and tracked as never before. DeLorean will provide the industry with verified, immutable confirmation of vehicle ownership, maintenance, usage data and drive statistics. The ability to track vehicle performance analytics with unmatched accuracy and reliability. At the heart of the DeLorean ecosystem lies $DMC, a token that combines cultural significance, utility, and the backing of an iconic Web2 brand.

NomeDMC

ClassificaNo.1124

Capitalizzazione di mercato$0.00

Capitalizzazione di mercato completamente diluita$0.00

Quota di mercato%

Vol. di trading/cap. di mercato (24h)0.18%

Fornitura in circolazione3,801,628,242

Fornitura massima12,800,000,000

Fornitura totale12,800,000,000

Tasso di circolazione0.297%

Data di emissione--

Il prezzo al quale l'asset è stato emesso per la prima volta--

Massimo storico0.011717061970039477,2025-06-24

Prezzo più basso0.00289674478767603,2025-09-30

Blockchain pubblicaSUI

IntroduzioneDeLorean Labs is the official Web3 arm of the iconic DeLorean Motor Company (DMC) and is hyper-focused on innovative technologies and all things digital, a fusion between an iconic past and limitless future. DeLorean continues its tradition of innovation by introducing the world’s first tokenized electric vehicle utilizing the DeLorean Protocol, an industry first on-chain vehicle reservation, marketplace and analytics system. This Protocol is designed to provide consumers with a seamless and transparent ecosystem where cars can be digitally purchased, traded, authenticated, and tracked as never before. DeLorean will provide the industry with verified, immutable confirmation of vehicle ownership, maintenance, usage data and drive statistics. The ability to track vehicle performance analytics with unmatched accuracy and reliability. At the heart of the DeLorean ecosystem lies $DMC, a token that combines cultural significance, utility, and the backing of an iconic Web2 brand.

Settore

Social media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: i dati sono forniti da cmc e non devono essere considerati come consigli di investimento.