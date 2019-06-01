mexc
DAPPT/USDT
0.00056790.00%
$0.00
Max sulle 24h
0.0005926
Min sulle 24h
0.0005500
Volume sulle 24h (DAPPT)
83.39M
Importo 24h (USDT)
48.80K
Max sulle 24h
0.0005926
Min sulle 24h
0.0005500
Volume sulle 24h (DAPPT)
83.39M
Importo 24h (USDT)
48.80K
DAPPT
Dapp.com is a data-driven, decentralized app store that makes it easy for everyone to discover, analyze and use all dapps. As a unified entry point for the future of decentralized applications, Dapp.com pushes decentralized applications to maturity through a series of product modules and tools. By collecting data on all blockchain transactions and user operations and applying custom algorithms,Dapp.com provides users with trusted analysis of every dapp in the market, helping them gain insight into outstanding applications. Through store wallet and decentralized MIN tools, users can use the application on each chain without threshold, and get rid of repeated installation of wallet tools on each chain. Meanwhile, Dapp.com will release cross-chain Dapp development tools for developers and users. Developers can switch or expand Dapp to the blockchain most suitable for their business choice according to their needs. Decentralized technology offers limitless possibilities for changing the world we live in, and Dapp.com makes those possibilities a reality.
Panoramica
Nome della criptovaluta
DAPPT
Ora di emissione
2019-06
Link correlati
Prezzo di emissione
0.0044 USDT
Importo emesso
5,000,000,000
0.0005679$0.00
