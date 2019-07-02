mexc
MercatoAcquista criptoTradingmexcFuturesGuadagnamexcETF
Mobile
Scansiona per scaricare per un'esperienza di trading senza interruzioni con l'app MEXC
Non riesci a scaricare?
Client per Windows Altro
ItalianoUSD
Chiliz
CHZ/USDT
0.2531200.00%
$0.00
Max sulle 24h
0.274672
Min sulle 24h
0.242218
Volume sulle 24h (CHZ)
14.78M
Importo 24h (USDT)
3.82M
Max sulle 24h
0.274672
Min sulle 24h
0.242218
Volume sulle 24h (CHZ)
14.78M
Importo 24h (USDT)
3.82M
K-Line
Informazioni sul token
Base
TradingView
Profondità
Loading..
CHZ
Chiliz is a leading digital currency for sports tokenization, powering the world’s first scalable fan engagement & rewards app Socios.com where fans can buy & trade branded Fan Tokens as well as vote in club-focused surveys & polls, and win exclusive rewards and once-in-a-life-time opportunities. Till now, Chiliz has announced official partnerships with 20 leading sports organisations including Barcelona, Juventus, .Paris Sain-Germain, AC Milan, AS Roma, Atletico Madrid, Galatasaray, and Dota2 back-to-back winner OG.
Panoramica
Nome della criptovaluta
CHZ
Ora di emissione
2019-07-02 00:00:00
Link correlati
Prezzo di emissione
Importo emesso
8,888,888,888
Ordini
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Prezzo(USDT)

(CHZ)

(USDT)

0.253120$0.00
Operazioni di mercato
Importo(CHZ)
Prezzo(USDT)
Importo(CHZ)
Orario
Mercati spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid trading
Trasferisci
Acquista con
USD
Compra CHZ
Vendi CHZ
Limite
Mercato
Disponibile-- USDT
Deposita
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoCHZ
TotaleUSDT
Disponibile-- CHZ
Deposita
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoCHZ
TotaleUSDT
Ordine attuale (0)
Cronologia degli ordini
Cronologia delle transazioni
Posizioni aperte (0)
Coppia di trading
Ora
Tipo
Direzione
Tutto
Acquista
Vendi
Prezzo
Importo
Eseguito
Totale
Prezzo di attivazione
Annulla tutto
Tutti
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Documentazione API
Documentazione API
Social media
Invia una richiesta
Invia una richiesta
Assistenza clienti online
Assistenza clienti online

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Opera rapidamente sulle criptovalute con MEXC
Chi siamo
Info
Condizioni utilizzo e politica privacy
Informativa sul rischio
Impara
Annunci
Editore di app
MEXC Blog
Prodotti
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Servizio
Download
Commissioni
Privilegi VIP
Referral
Affiliato
MEXC Pioneer
Domanda di listing
Applicazione commerciante OTC
Supporto
Istituzioni
Documentazione API
Canale di verifica ufficiale
Richieste delle forze dell'ordine
Centro assistenza
Lavoriamo insieme (per le aziende)
Lavoriamo insieme (per le istituzioni)
Collaborazione con i media
Invia una richiesta
Reclami e suggerimenti
Suggerimenti sui prodotti
Come acquistare
Informazioni sulle criptovalute
Prezzo della criptovaluta
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM