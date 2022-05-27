mexc
CALO
Calo Metaverse is the moving lifestyle app based on blockchain with Game-fi elements. Users can get more income through moving activities like walking, running, training. Upon entering the Calo Metaverse, players will equip themselves with SNEAKER to participate in virtual challenges. Beginning with running and walking, players will conquer challenges and receive FIT Token to continue participating in the next activities on the app. Players have the right to trade SNEAKER on the app's marketplace as well as upgrade their SNEAKER.
