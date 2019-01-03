mexc
MercatoAcquista criptoTradingmexcFuturesGuadagnamexcETF
Mobile
Scansiona per scaricare per un'esperienza di trading senza interruzioni con l'app MEXC
Non riesci a scaricare?
Client per Windows Altro
ItalianoUSD
BEAM
BEAM/USDT
0.11830.00%
$0.00
Max sulle 24h
0.1185
Min sulle 24h
0.1172
Volume sulle 24h (BEAM)
1.62M
Importo 24h (USDT)
189.12K
Max sulle 24h
0.1185
Min sulle 24h
0.1172
Volume sulle 24h (BEAM)
1.62M
Importo 24h (USDT)
189.12K
K-Line
Informazioni sul token
Base
TradingView
Profondità
Loading..
BEAM
Beam is a cryptocurrency developed based on the MimbleWimble protocol, with strong privacy, substitutability and scalability. All Beam transactions are private by default. New nodes joining the network do not need to synchronize the entire transaction history, but can request to synchronize only the compressed history and block headers of the system state to achieve fast synchronization. Beam is a new coin that attempts to implement MimbleWimble, written from scratch in C++. Compared with Grin, the total amount of tokens of Grin is unlimited, while the Beam token has a limited supply and periodic rewards are halved.
Panoramica
Nome della criptovaluta
BEAM
Ora di emissione
2019-01-03 00:00:00
Link correlati
Prezzo di emissione
--
Importo emesso
262,800,000
Ordini
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Prezzo(USDT)

(BEAM)

(USDT)

0.1183$0.00
Operazioni di mercato
Importo(BEAM)
Prezzo(USDT)
Importo(BEAM)
Orario
Mercati spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid trading
Trasferisci
Acquista con
USD
Compra BEAM
Vendi BEAM
Limite
Mercato
Disponibile-- USDT
Deposita
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoBEAM
TotaleUSDT
Disponibile-- BEAM
Deposita
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoBEAM
TotaleUSDT
Ordine attuale (0)
Cronologia degli ordini
Cronologia delle transazioni
Posizioni aperte (0)
Coppia di trading
Ora
Tipo
Direzione
Tutto
Acquista
Vendi
Prezzo
Importo
Eseguito
Totale
Prezzo di attivazione
Annulla tutto
Tutti
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Documentazione API
Documentazione API
Social media
Invia una richiesta
Invia una richiesta
Assistenza clienti online
Assistenza clienti online

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Opera rapidamente sulle criptovalute con MEXC
Chi siamo
Info
Condizioni utilizzo e politica privacy
Informativa sul rischio
Impara
Annunci
Editore di app
MEXC Blog
Prodotti
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Servizio
Download
Commissioni
Privilegi VIP
Referral
Affiliato
MEXC Pioneer
Domanda di listing
Applicazione commerciante OTC
Supporto
Istituzioni
Documentazione API
Canale di verifica ufficiale
Richieste delle forze dell'ordine
Centro assistenza
Lavoriamo insieme (per le aziende)
Lavoriamo insieme (per le istituzioni)
Collaborazione con i media
Invia una richiesta
Reclami e suggerimenti
Suggerimenti sui prodotti
Come acquistare
Informazioni sulle criptovalute
Prezzo della criptovaluta
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM