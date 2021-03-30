mexc
AXS
Axie Infinity is a blockchain-based trading and battling game that is partially owned and operated by its players. AXS is the unique governance token of Axie Infinity, which is used to participate in key governance votes. It will give holders a say in how funds in the Axie Community Treasury are spent. Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) are the glue that binds all Axie community members together. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn $ AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives.
Panoramica
Nome della criptovaluta
AXS
Ora di emissione
2021-03-30 00:00:00
Link correlati
Prezzo di emissione
--
Importo emesso
270,000,000
Ordini
0.001
0.001
0.01
0.1
