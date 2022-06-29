mexc
MercatoAcquista criptoTradingmexcFuturesGuadagnamexcETF
Mobile
Scansiona per scaricare per un'esperienza di trading senza interruzioni con l'app MEXC
Non riesci a scaricare?
Client per Windows Altro
ItalianoUSD
ALYATTES
ALYA/USDT
0.317870.00%
$0.00
Max sulle 24h
0.31950
Min sulle 24h
0.29981
Volume sulle 24h (ALYA)
326.50K
Importo 24h (USDT)
101.27K
Max sulle 24h
0.31950
Min sulle 24h
0.29981
Volume sulle 24h (ALYA)
326.50K
Importo 24h (USDT)
101.27K
K-Line
Informazioni sul token
Base
TradingView
Profondità
Loading..
ALYA
The Alyattes has been created as a solution-oriented Token for existing problems of the cryptocurrencies and consists of 6 major different platforms. 65% of Max Total Supply is locked in SC for PoS & PoA Mining for the next estimated 5 years. ALYA provides 100% decentralised green Mining and includes a unique Reverse Halving Plan to keep Mining profitable for Miners. Alya Team is aiming to build an Ecosystem around ALYA Token to add more usecases like ALYA Wallet, AlyaFinance, AlyaFun, ALYA Swap, ALYA Ex and ALYA Trading. ALYACare Foundation has been established to support World’s Children like Clean Water Solutions, Medical Asisstance, Food and Sheltering Problems.
Panoramica
Nome della criptovaluta
ALYA
Ora di emissione
--
Link correlati
Prezzo di emissione
--
Importo emesso
199,198,214
Ordini
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Prezzo(USDT)

(ALYA)

(USDT)

0.31787$0.00
Operazioni di mercato
Importo(ALYA)
Prezzo(USDT)
Importo(ALYA)
Orario
Mercati spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid trading
Trasferisci
Acquista con
USD
Compra ALYA
Vendi ALYA
Limite
Mercato
Disponibile-- USDT
Deposita
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoALYA
TotaleUSDT
Disponibile-- ALYA
Deposita
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoALYA
TotaleUSDT
Ordine attuale (0)
Cronologia degli ordini
Cronologia delle transazioni
Posizioni aperte (0)
Coppia di trading
Ora
Tipo
Direzione
Tutto
Acquista
Vendi
Prezzo
Importo
Eseguito
Totale
Prezzo di attivazione
Annulla tutto
Tutti
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Documentazione API
Documentazione API
Social media
Invia una richiesta
Invia una richiesta
Assistenza clienti online
Assistenza clienti online

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Opera rapidamente sulle criptovalute con MEXC
Chi siamo
Info
Condizioni utilizzo e politica privacy
Informativa sul rischio
Impara
Annunci
Editore di app
MEXC Blog
Prodotti
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Servizio
Download
Commissioni
Privilegi VIP
Referral
Affiliato
MEXC Pioneer
Domanda di listing
Applicazione commerciante OTC
Supporto
Istituzioni
Documentazione API
Canale di verifica ufficiale
Richieste delle forze dell'ordine
Centro assistenza
Lavoriamo insieme (per le aziende)
Lavoriamo insieme (per le istituzioni)
Collaborazione con i media
Invia una richiesta
Reclami e suggerimenti
Suggerimenti sui prodotti
Come acquistare
Informazioni sulle criptovalute
Prezzo della criptovaluta
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM