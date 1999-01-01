AIX9

AthenaX9 is an innovative CFO AI agent that transforms financial decision-making in cryptocurrency markets through its sophisticated market intelligence capabilities. AthenaX9 functions as a strategic financial officer by combining real-time blockchain analytics across 18+ EVM-compatible chains with advanced social sentiment analysis. What sets it apart is its ability to detect and analyze institutional movements, track smart money flows, and provide comprehensive DeFi protocol insights - all while serving as an intelligent financial advisor. For organizations navigating the complex crypto landscape, AthenaX9 delivers actionable intelligence for treasury management, risk assessment, and investment opportunities, enabling data-driven financial strategies that adapt to market dynamics.

NomeAIX9

Importo emesso1,000,000,000

Ora di emissione --

Fornitura circolante--

Prezzo di emissione--

Loading...