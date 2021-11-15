mexc
Max sulle 24h
0.015291
Min sulle 24h
0.014625
Volume sulle 24h (ACK)
13.97K
Importo 24h (USDT)
209.32
AcknoLedger aspires to be a Global Consortium that maps, monetize, and distributes Web 3.0 Digital Assets Seamlessly across all the Metaverses and Gaming NFTs AcknoLedger envision to be the nervous system of WEB 3.0 Digital Assets. AcknoLedger works on M2D Model. Mapp - Monetize - Distribute Mapping Assets - Index all the NFTs from Gaming, Metaverses and Marketplaces so that collectors can leverage insights and take informative decision makings. Monetize Assets - Helping existing WEB2.0 and WEB3.0 Content platforms to Monetize there content and NFTs through our channels and APIs Distribute Assets - Marketing and Distributing the Content across multiple metaverses by Tracking Mapping interoperability and explore trading opportunities for enterprises and retailers. AcknoLedger is GATEWAY to WEB3.0 Gaming and Metaverses.
Panoramica
Nome della criptovaluta
ACK
Ora di emissione
--
Link correlato
Prezzo di emissione
--
Importo emesso
117,718,487
