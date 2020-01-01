mexc
MercatoAcquista cryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

Trading

Mobile
Scansiona per scaricare e sperimentare il trading senza interruzioni sull'app MEXC
Non riesci a scaricare?
Client Windows Vedi altro

3Kingdoms Multiverse

3KM/USDT
----
--
Max sulle 24h
0.000000
Min sulle 24h
0.000000
Volume sulle 24h (3KM)
0.00
Importo 24h (USDT)
0.00
Max sulle 24h
0.000000
Min sulle 24h
0.000000
Volume sulle 24h (3KM)
0.00
Importo 24h (USDT)
0.00
K-Line
Informazioni sul token
Loading..
Base
TradingView
Profondità
3KM
Three Kingdom's Multiverse ("3KM") is NFTs and blockchain-driven, trilateral story-based Play to Earn game. You can earn token rewards by clearing the stage while collecting huge stories, heroes, and items. With approximately 370 different combinations of attacks, defense, recovery, support, and magical heroes, you can enjoy thrilling competitions between users, collecting and strengthening specialized equipment for each hero type, and completing a stronger team combination to enjoy the game. 3KM is waiting for you with a variety of PvE and PvP basic content including mission mode, one-on-one matches, and occupation battles, as well as attractive token compensation.
Panoramica
Nome della criptovaluta
3KM
Ora di emissione
--
Link correlati
Prezzo di emissione
--
Fornitura massima
1,000,000,000
Libro degli ordini
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Prezzo(USDT)

(3KM)

(USDT)

0.000000$0.00
Operazioni di mercato
Importo()
Prezzo()
Importo()
Orario
Spot
5X-X Futures
Spot
5X-X Futures
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
Compra 3KM
Vendi 3KM
Limite
Mercato
Trasferisci
Acquista con
USD
Disponibile-- USDT
PrezzoUSDT
Importo3KM
TotaleUSDT
Disponibile-- 3KM
PrezzoUSDT
Importo3KM
TotaleUSDT
Ordini aperti (0)
Cronologia degli ordini
Cronologia delle transazioni
Posizioni aperte (0)
Ordini aperti (0)
Cronologia degli ordini
Cronologia delle transazioni
Posizioni aperte (0)
Coppia di trading
Data
Tipo
Direzione
Tutto
Acquista
Vendi
Prezzo
Quantità
Importo ordine
Evaso
Condizioni di trigger
Annulla tutto
Tutti
Ordine Limit
Stop-limit
Post only
Rete stabile
Documentazione API
Documentazione API
Social media
Invia una richiesta
Invia una richiesta
Servizio clienti online
Servizio clienti online
Loading...