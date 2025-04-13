Harga Unbound Finance (UNB)
Harga live Unbound Finance (UNB) hari ini adalah 0 USD. Aset ini memiliki kapitalisasi pasar sebesar $ 243.79K USD saat ini. Harga UNB ke USD diperbarui secara aktual.
Kinerja Pasar Unbound Finance Utama:
- Volume trading 24 jam adalah -- USD
- Perubahan harga Unbound Finance dalam sehari adalah --
- Aset ini memiliki suplai yang beredar sebanyak 974.00M USD
Dapatkan kabar terkini tentang harga aktual UNB ke USD di MEXC. Pantau terus data dan analisis pasar terkini. Sangat penting untuk membuat keputusan trading yang cerdas di pasar mata uang kripto yang bergerak cepat. MEXC adalah platform andalan Anda untuk mendapatkan informasi harga UNB yang akurat.
Sepanjang hari ini, perubahan harga Unbound Finance ke USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 30 hari terakhir, perubahan harga Unbound Finance ke USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 60 hari terakhir, perubahan harga Unbound Finance ke USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 90 hari terakhir, perubahan harga Unbound Finance ke USD adalah $ 0.
|Periode
|Perubahan (USD)
|Perubahan (%)
|Hari ini
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+140.40%
|60 Hari
|$ 0
|+124.52%
|90 Hari
|$ 0
|--
Temukan analisis harga Unbound Finance terkini: Low & High 24 Jam, ATH, dan perubahan harian:
--
--
+176.11%
Pelajari statistik pasar secara mendalam: kapitalisasi pasar, volume 24 jam, dan suplai:
Unbound Finance is a decentralized, non-custodial platform that is building a derivative layer over the existing AMMs with a view to increase the overall capital efficiency of the DeFi space. Liquidity providers can compound their earnings by leveraging their LP tokens to mint UND (decentralized, cross-chain, stablecoin soft pegged to the US dollar) and uETH. The protocol is characterized by several unique features, some of which include: Get Liquidity Without Removing Assets From Liquidity Pool Users can keep their liquidity on a DEX in a liquidity pool and still have additional stablecoins to trade on different AMMs. For example, if a user has $10,000 locked in the $USDT-$USDC pool on Uniswap, that user can lock up their LPTs on Unbound and mint stable coins ($UND) worth $8,000 on BSC to trade on PancakeSwap while the users liquidity is still on Uniswap thereby enjoying the benefits of fee on Uniswap and having enough liquidity to trade on PancakeSwap. This way Unbound will be able to move liquidity from AMMs across different chains to PancakeSwap and vice versa without physically removing liquidity. Debt-Free Borrowing The protocol charges no interest on loans taken out by the liquidity providers. To redeem their loan, they simply repay the amount of UND or uETH they borrowed to retrieve their collateral (i.e. their LP tokens). Liquidation-free Collateralization Unbound completely nixes the liquidation engine seen with more collateralized lending platforms. As a result, users do not need to concern themselves with the potential liquidation of their collateral. Instead, Unbound uses SAFU, an emergency insurance fund, to secure the collateralized assets of borrowers during so-called ‘black swan’ events. Perpetual Borrowing At Unbound, loans have no fixed repayment deadline. Users can unlock their collateralized assets any time by paying back the outstanding debt — without any restrictions. The UND Stablecoin Unbound Finance’s first product is the cross-chain, decentralized stablecoin known as UND. It is an ERC-20 token soft-pegged to the US dollar and backed by user deposits. Secured Price Oracles The platform uses a geometric mean of highly secured price oracles including Uniswap’s TWAP (Time Weighted Average Price) and Chainlink to obtain accurate asset price information. It also makes use of the “block limit lock mechanism” as a security measure against flash loan attacks and other related cyber-attacks. This is a protection mechanism that forces users to wait for at least three to five blocks of confirmation to again interact with the smart contracts. Besides this, the protocol has been subjected to a series of audits to further enhance the security of the platform. Cross-Chain Bridges Unbound is working to establish strategic partnerships with projects building across multiple blockchains. In line with this, it is also constructing cross-chain bridges to enable UND and other synthetic assets to be transferred across multiple blockchains.
MEXC adalah bursa mata uang kripto terkemuka yang dipercaya oleh lebih dari 10 juta pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC dikenal sebagai bursa yang menawarkan pilihan token terbanyak, listing token tercepat, dan biaya trading terendah di pasar. Bergabunglah dengan MEXC sekarang juga untuk menikmati likuiditas terbaik dan biaya paling kompetitif di pasar!
Harga mata uang kripto tunduk pada risiko pasar dan volatilitas harga yang tinggi. Pastikan Anda berinvestasi pada proyek dan produk yang Anda kenal dan Anda pahami risikonya. Anda harus mempertimbangkan dengan cermat pengalaman investasi, situasi keuangan, tujuan investasi, dan toleransi risiko Anda serta berkonsultasi dengan penasihat keuangan independen sebelum melakukan investasi apa pun. Materi ini tidak boleh ditafsirkan sebagai nasihat keuangan. Kinerja masa lalu bukanlah indikator yang dapat diandalkan untuk kinerja masa depan. Nilai investasi Anda dapat naik maupun turun, dan Anda mungkin tidak memperoleh kembali jumlah yang Anda investasikan. Anda bertanggung jawab sepenuhnya atas keputusan investasi Anda. MEXC tidak bertanggung jawab atas kerugian yang mungkin Anda alami. Untuk informasi lebih lanjut, silakan lihat Ketentuan Penggunaan dan Peringatan Risiko kami. Harap perhatikan juga bahwa data yang berkaitan dengan mata uang kripto yang disebutkan di atas yang disajikan di sini (seperti harga aktualnya saat ini) didasarkan pada sumber pihak ketiga. Ini disajikan kepada Anda "sebagaimana adanya" dan hanya sebagai informasi, tanpa pernyataan atau jaminan apa pun. Tautan yang diberikan ke situs pihak ketiga juga tidak berada di bawah kendali MEXC. MEXC tidak bertanggung jawab atas keandalan dan keakuratan situs pihak ketiga tersebut beserta kontennya.
|1 UNB ke VND
₫--
|1 UNB ke AUD
A$--
|1 UNB ke GBP
￡--
|1 UNB ke EUR
€--
|1 UNB ke USD
$--
|1 UNB ke MYR
RM--
|1 UNB ke TRY
₺--
|1 UNB ke JPY
¥--
|1 UNB ke RUB
₽--
|1 UNB ke INR
₹--
|1 UNB ke IDR
Rp--
|1 UNB ke KRW
₩--
|1 UNB ke PHP
₱--
|1 UNB ke EGP
￡E.--
|1 UNB ke BRL
R$--
|1 UNB ke CAD
C$--
|1 UNB ke BDT
৳--
|1 UNB ke NGN
₦--
|1 UNB ke UAH
₴--
|1 UNB ke VES
Bs--
|1 UNB ke PKR
Rs--
|1 UNB ke KZT
₸--
|1 UNB ke THB
฿--
|1 UNB ke TWD
NT$--
|1 UNB ke AED
د.إ--
|1 UNB ke CHF
Fr--
|1 UNB ke HKD
HK$--
|1 UNB ke MAD
.د.م--
|1 UNB ke MXN
$--