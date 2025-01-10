Harga TRUMP WIF EAR (WIFEAR)
Harga live TRUMP WIF EAR (WIFEAR) hari ini adalah 0.00001436 USD. Aset ini memiliki kapitalisasi pasar sebesar $ 14.22K USD saat ini. Harga WIFEAR ke USD diperbarui secara aktual.
Kinerja Pasar TRUMP WIF EAR Utama:
- Volume trading 24 jam adalah $ 170.02 USD
- Perubahan harga TRUMP WIF EAR dalam sehari adalah -8.37%
- Aset ini memiliki suplai yang beredar sebanyak 992.39M USD
Dapatkan kabar terkini tentang harga aktual WIFEAR ke USD di MEXC. Pantau terus data dan analisis pasar terkini. Sangat penting untuk membuat keputusan trading yang cerdas di pasar mata uang kripto yang bergerak cepat. MEXC adalah platform andalan Anda untuk mendapatkan informasi harga WIFEAR yang akurat.
Sepanjang hari ini, perubahan harga TRUMP WIF EAR ke USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 30 hari terakhir, perubahan harga TRUMP WIF EAR ke USD adalah $ -0.0000047680.
Dalam 60 hari terakhir, perubahan harga TRUMP WIF EAR ke USD adalah $ -0.0000135632.
Dalam 90 hari terakhir, perubahan harga TRUMP WIF EAR ke USD adalah $ 0.
|Periode
|Perubahan (USD)
|Perubahan (%)
|Hari ini
|$ 0
|-8.37%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000047680
|-33.20%
|60 Hari
|$ -0.0000135632
|-94.45%
|90 Hari
|$ 0
|--
Temukan analisis harga TRUMP WIF EAR terkini: Low & High 24 Jam, ATH, dan perubahan harian:
+0.87%
-8.37%
-25.38%
Pelajari statistik pasar secara mendalam: kapitalisasi pasar, volume 24 jam, dan suplai:
In a world often marked by chaos and uncertainty, a groundbreaking initiative has emerged that dares to champion the values we hold dear. Just as the news broke of an assassination attempt on D.J. Trump, the cryptocurrency $WIFEAR launched on the Solana blockchain, boldly declaring its mission to “MAKE CRYPTO GREAT AGAIN!” This unprecedented timing is no coincidence; it underscores a pivotal moment where the ideals of freedom and transparency must prevail. The assassination attempt sent shockwaves throughout the political landscape, igniting discussions on liberty, security, and the essence of democracy. In this crucial hour, $WIFEAR stands as a symbol of hope and resilience, a beacon for those who believe in the power of free speech and financial independence. This is not merely another cryptocurrency; it’s a movement dedicated to uplifting voices that have been stifled and reclaiming agency for individuals in a world often dominated by gatekeeping. At the heart of $WIFEAR lies an unwavering commitment to financial freedom. In today’s society, traditional financial systems often impose restrictions that leave the average citizen feeling powerless. $WIFEAR seeks to dismantle these barriers, creating an inclusive ecosystem where everyone can participate and thrive. Whether you’re a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the crypto space, this platform provides the tools to take control of your financial future. With $WIFEAR, the potential to break free from outdated systems is within reach. Transparency is another cornerstone of the $WIFEAR initiative. In an era where trust is paramount, this cryptocurrency is built on principles of open communication and accountability. Users can effortlessly track their assets and understand the inner workings of the platform, fostering a sense of security that is often lacking in the digital financial world. By prioritizing transparency, $WIFEAR not only builds trust but also empowers its community to make informed decisions, essential for navigating the complexities of cryptocurrency. But $WIFEAR is more than just a financial tool; it is a cultural movement. In times of division and misinformation, it upholds the critical importance of free speech. This initiative invites individuals to share their thoughts, engage in meaningful conversations, and participate in a community that values diverse perspectives. By creating a space where ideas can flourish, $WIFEAR aspires to spark a cultural shift, encouraging unity and collaboration in the pursuit of a brighter future. Moreover, the ambition of $WIFEAR reaches beyond the blockchain. As it gains momentum, the initiative aims to forge partnerships with like-minded organizations and advocates for freedom, creating a powerful coalition for change. Together, they can amplify their voices, challenging the status quo and inspiring others to join the fight for a world where freedom and transparency reign. As we embark on this journey with $WIFEAR, we find ourselves at a crucial crossroads. This launch is not just a financial event; it is a profound statement about our collective aspirations. With every transaction, conversation, and voice that joins this movement, we invest not just in a cryptocurrency, but in a vision for a better world. So let us rally together under the banner of $WIFEAR. Let’s champion the ideals of freedom and transparency, and work collectively toward a future where everyone can thrive. Together, we can MAKE CRYPTO GREAT AGAIN!
MEXC adalah bursa mata uang kripto terkemuka yang dipercaya oleh lebih dari 10 juta pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC dikenal sebagai bursa yang menawarkan pilihan token terbanyak, listing token tercepat, dan biaya trading terendah di pasar. Bergabunglah dengan MEXC sekarang juga untuk menikmati likuiditas terbaik dan biaya paling kompetitif di pasar!
Harga mata uang kripto tunduk pada risiko pasar dan volatilitas harga yang tinggi. Pastikan Anda berinvestasi pada proyek dan produk yang Anda kenal dan Anda pahami risikonya. Anda harus mempertimbangkan dengan cermat pengalaman investasi, situasi keuangan, tujuan investasi, dan toleransi risiko Anda serta berkonsultasi dengan penasihat keuangan independen sebelum melakukan investasi apa pun. Materi ini tidak boleh ditafsirkan sebagai nasihat keuangan. Kinerja masa lalu bukanlah indikator yang dapat diandalkan untuk kinerja masa depan. Nilai investasi Anda dapat naik maupun turun, dan Anda mungkin tidak memperoleh kembali jumlah yang Anda investasikan. Anda bertanggung jawab sepenuhnya atas keputusan investasi Anda. MEXC tidak bertanggung jawab atas kerugian yang mungkin Anda alami. Untuk informasi lebih lanjut, silakan lihat Ketentuan Penggunaan dan Peringatan Risiko kami. Harap perhatikan juga bahwa data yang berkaitan dengan mata uang kripto yang disebutkan di atas yang disajikan di sini (seperti harga aktualnya saat ini) didasarkan pada sumber pihak ketiga. Ini disajikan kepada Anda "sebagaimana adanya" dan hanya sebagai informasi, tanpa pernyataan atau jaminan apa pun. Tautan yang diberikan ke situs pihak ketiga juga tidak berada di bawah kendali MEXC. MEXC tidak bertanggung jawab atas keandalan dan keakuratan situs pihak ketiga tersebut beserta kontennya.
|1 WIFEAR ke AUD
A$0.0000231196
|1 WIFEAR ke GBP
￡0.0000116316
|1 WIFEAR ke EUR
€0.0000139292
|1 WIFEAR ke USD
$0.00001436
|1 WIFEAR ke MYR
RM0.00006462
|1 WIFEAR ke TRY
₺0.0005080568
|1 WIFEAR ke JPY
¥0.0022698852
|1 WIFEAR ke RUB
₽0.0014681664
|1 WIFEAR ke INR
₹0.0012336676
|1 WIFEAR ke IDR
Rp0.2316128708
|1 WIFEAR ke PHP
₱0.0008410652
|1 WIFEAR ke EGP
￡E.0.000725898
|1 WIFEAR ke BRL
R$0.0000865908
|1 WIFEAR ke CAD
C$0.0000205348
|1 WIFEAR ke BDT
৳0.0017513456
|1 WIFEAR ke NGN
₦0.0222289928
|1 WIFEAR ke UAH
₴0.0006087204
|1 WIFEAR ke VES
Bs0.00076108
|1 WIFEAR ke PKR
Rs0.0040044296
|1 WIFEAR ke KZT
₸0.0075499136
|1 WIFEAR ke THB
฿0.000496138
|1 WIFEAR ke TWD
NT$0.0004723004
|1 WIFEAR ke CHF
Fr0.0000130676
|1 WIFEAR ke HKD
HK$0.0001117208
|1 WIFEAR ke MAD
.د.م0.000144318