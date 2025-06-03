Harga TRADY (TRADY)
Harga live TRADY (TRADY) hari ini adalah 0 USD. Aset ini memiliki kapitalisasi pasar sebesar $ 170.81K USD saat ini. Harga TRADY ke USD diperbarui secara aktual.
Kinerja Pasar TRADY Utama:
- Volume trading 24 jam adalah -- USD
- Perubahan harga TRADY dalam sehari adalah +14.01%
- Aset ini memiliki suplai yang beredar sebanyak 800.00M USD
Dapatkan kabar terkini tentang harga aktual TRADY ke USD di MEXC. Pantau terus data dan analisis pasar terkini. Sangat penting untuk membuat keputusan trading yang cerdas di pasar mata uang kripto yang bergerak cepat. MEXC adalah platform andalan Anda untuk mendapatkan informasi harga TRADY yang akurat.
Sepanjang hari ini, perubahan harga TRADY ke USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 30 hari terakhir, perubahan harga TRADY ke USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 60 hari terakhir, perubahan harga TRADY ke USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 90 hari terakhir, perubahan harga TRADY ke USD adalah $ 0.
|Periode
|Perubahan (USD)
|Perubahan (%)
|Hari ini
|$ 0
|+14.01%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+38.65%
|60 Hari
|$ 0
|--
|90 Hari
|$ 0
|--
Temukan analisis harga TRADY terkini: Low & High 24 Jam, ATH, dan perubahan harian:
+0.46%
+14.01%
+20.53%
Pelajari statistik pasar secara mendalam: kapitalisasi pasar, volume 24 jam, dan suplai:
TRADY is an innovative AI-powered prompt marketplace designed to empower users and creators in the fields of trading, coding, design, research, and beyond. At its core, TRADY offers a dynamic platform where anyone — from hobbyists to professionals — can access, share, and monetize high-quality AI-generated prompts that supercharge creativity, efficiency, and problem-solving. In today’s digital economy, time and expertise are invaluable. TRADY bridges the gap between AI’s immense potential and the practical needs of users by providing ready-to-use prompts tailored for specific tasks. For example, a trader can use a prompt to generate market analysis or trading strategies, while a developer can leverage prompts to write or debug code. Designers, researchers, marketers, and many others can also benefit from prompts that accelerate ideation and execution. The platform runs on $TRADY, its native utility token, which fuels the entire ecosystem. $TRADY is used for multiple purposes, including: Payments: Users subscribe or pay directly to access premium prompts or creator content. Rewards: Active contributors, such as top-rated prompt creators, receive $TRADY rewards for their valuable content and engagement. Incentives: Community activities, airdrops, referral bonuses, and promotional campaigns are distributed in $TRADY, encouraging adoption and loyalty. What makes TRADY unique is its dual focus on both creators and users. Prompt creators can monetize their AI skills and knowledge by publishing prompts that others find useful, building a reputation and earning rewards along the way. On the other hand, users benefit from a curated library of AI tools that save time, enhance productivity, and drive results — without needing to master complex AI systems themselves. To ensure fairness and transparency, TRADY includes features like a rating system, verified creator badges, and prompt performance metrics. This helps surface high-quality content and builds trust across the community. As the platform grows, TRADY plans to introduce governance mechanisms where token holders can participate in platform decisions, shaping the future of the marketplace. TRADY is deployed on the Base network, ensuring fast, low-cost transactions and interoperability with the broader blockchain ecosystem. With a total supply of 1 billion $TRADY tokens, the distribution plan includes community allocations, team vesting, and liquidity provisions to support long-term sustainability. Whether you’re an AI enthusiast, a creator, or someone looking to amplify your work with cutting-edge tools, TRADY offers a vibrant, tokenized ecosystem where innovation meets opportunity. Join us as we reshape how people interact with AI prompts — making advanced capabilities accessible to everyone.
MEXC adalah bursa mata uang kripto terkemuka yang dipercaya oleh lebih dari 10 juta pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC dikenal sebagai bursa yang menawarkan pilihan token terbanyak, listing token tercepat, dan biaya trading terendah di pasar. Bergabunglah dengan MEXC sekarang juga untuk menikmati likuiditas terbaik dan biaya paling kompetitif di pasar!
Harga mata uang kripto tunduk pada risiko pasar dan volatilitas harga yang tinggi. Pastikan Anda berinvestasi pada proyek dan produk yang Anda kenal dan Anda pahami risikonya. Anda harus mempertimbangkan dengan cermat pengalaman investasi, situasi keuangan, tujuan investasi, dan toleransi risiko Anda serta berkonsultasi dengan penasihat keuangan independen sebelum melakukan investasi apa pun. Materi ini tidak boleh ditafsirkan sebagai nasihat keuangan. Kinerja masa lalu bukanlah indikator yang dapat diandalkan untuk kinerja masa depan. Nilai investasi Anda dapat naik maupun turun, dan Anda mungkin tidak memperoleh kembali jumlah yang Anda investasikan. Anda bertanggung jawab sepenuhnya atas keputusan investasi Anda. MEXC tidak bertanggung jawab atas kerugian yang mungkin Anda alami. Untuk informasi lebih lanjut, silakan lihat Ketentuan Penggunaan dan Peringatan Risiko kami. Harap perhatikan juga bahwa data yang berkaitan dengan mata uang kripto yang disebutkan di atas yang disajikan di sini (seperti harga aktualnya saat ini) didasarkan pada sumber pihak ketiga. Ini disajikan kepada Anda "sebagaimana adanya" dan hanya sebagai informasi, tanpa pernyataan atau jaminan apa pun. Tautan yang diberikan ke situs pihak ketiga juga tidak berada di bawah kendali MEXC. MEXC tidak bertanggung jawab atas keandalan dan keakuratan situs pihak ketiga tersebut beserta kontennya.
|1 TRADY ke VND
₫--
|1 TRADY ke AUD
A$--
|1 TRADY ke GBP
￡--
|1 TRADY ke EUR
€--
|1 TRADY ke USD
$--
|1 TRADY ke MYR
RM--
|1 TRADY ke TRY
₺--
|1 TRADY ke JPY
¥--
|1 TRADY ke RUB
₽--
|1 TRADY ke INR
₹--
|1 TRADY ke IDR
Rp--
|1 TRADY ke KRW
₩--
|1 TRADY ke PHP
₱--
|1 TRADY ke EGP
￡E.--
|1 TRADY ke BRL
R$--
|1 TRADY ke CAD
C$--
|1 TRADY ke BDT
৳--
|1 TRADY ke NGN
₦--
|1 TRADY ke UAH
₴--
|1 TRADY ke VES
Bs--
|1 TRADY ke PKR
Rs--
|1 TRADY ke KZT
₸--
|1 TRADY ke THB
฿--
|1 TRADY ke TWD
NT$--
|1 TRADY ke AED
د.إ--
|1 TRADY ke CHF
Fr--
|1 TRADY ke HKD
HK$--
|1 TRADY ke MAD
.د.م--
|1 TRADY ke MXN
$--