Harga Qudefi (QUDEFI)
Harga live Qudefi (QUDEFI) hari ini adalah 0.058257 USD. Aset ini memiliki kapitalisasi pasar sebesar $ 5.83M USD saat ini. Harga QUDEFI ke USD diperbarui secara aktual.
Kinerja Pasar Qudefi Utama:
- Volume trading 24 jam adalah $ 3.62K USD
- Perubahan harga Qudefi dalam sehari adalah -1.94%
- Aset ini memiliki suplai yang beredar sebanyak 100.00M USD
Dapatkan kabar terkini tentang harga aktual QUDEFI ke USD di MEXC. Pantau terus data dan analisis pasar terkini. Sangat penting untuk membuat keputusan trading yang cerdas di pasar mata uang kripto yang bergerak cepat. MEXC adalah platform andalan Anda untuk mendapatkan informasi harga QUDEFI yang akurat.
Sepanjang hari ini, perubahan harga Qudefi ke USD adalah $ -0.001157036767686.
Dalam 30 hari terakhir, perubahan harga Qudefi ke USD adalah $ -0.0284679355.
Dalam 60 hari terakhir, perubahan harga Qudefi ke USD adalah $ +0.0060896275.
Dalam 90 hari terakhir, perubahan harga Qudefi ke USD adalah $ 0.
|Periode
|Perubahan (USD)
|Perubahan (%)
|Hari ini
|$ -0.001157036767686
|-1.94%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0284679355
|-48.86%
|60 Hari
|$ +0.0060896275
|+10.45%
|90 Hari
|$ 0
|--
Temukan analisis harga Qudefi terkini: Low & High 24 Jam, ATH, dan perubahan harian:
-0.21%
-1.94%
-16.18%
Pelajari statistik pasar secara mendalam: kapitalisasi pasar, volume 24 jam, dan suplai:
About QuLabs QuLabs wants to empower crypto investors on their journey to financial freedom through advanced AI-driven technology and strategic partnerships. We are creating an ecosystem that tackles the challenges in the crypto space with a transparent, regulated, and straightforward approach. The QuLabs ecosystem is made up of three parts: QuSoft, the FinTech entity behind QuLabs, has developed and deployed the software that forms the foundation of our core operations. This robust technology supports the key QuEx, the a regulated, Swiss-based centralized exchange (CEX) whose initial focus will be our unique, proprietary autonomous wealth management tool, and building out the features you would expect from a top-tier exchange. $QUDEFI, the native token that powers the QuEx ecosystem, offering holders exclusive access features and benefits across the platform and weekly USDT rewards. How was QuLabs established? The founders of the QuLabs ecosystem have an extensive background in FinTech, having previously founded a successful web2 software solutions company. QuSoft was born from the web2 tech, and empowers professional investors in the ever-evolving financial services industry through their partnerships with major financial institutions; licensing them advanced trading software, AI-powered risk management tools, and bridge API solutions. As they have been tested and proven in institutional environments, these technologies generate consistent revenue streams for QuSoft and its shareholders. What makes QuEx unique? We’re building a regulated platform that ensures security, transparency, and seamless integration between digital and traditional finance, providing investors with safe, sustainable ways to grow their wealth while bridging these two worlds effectively. QuEx’s proprietary solution, virtual asset management, combines the best of traditional finance with advanced crypto technology to provide users with cutting-edge strategies and AI-driven asset management, all within a secure and regulated environment. This empowers users to achieve consistent, sustainable returns while minimizing risk. Designed as a fully regulated CEX, QuEx offers a wide array of services with complete compliance and transparency. This secure platform will provide confidence and security, and open up new opportunities for users, allowing them to participate in managed investment strategies previously reserved for institutional clients. What utility does $QUDEFI have? $QUDEFI holders receive two valuable types of benefits without having to lock up or stake their tokens. The first being weekly USDT rewards. QuSoft’s monthly revenue is partially distributed to $QUDEFI holders in the form of ETH or stablecoins, based on the proportion of tokens held. This passive reward structure enables holders to benefit from established revenue streams. The second is exclusive access to unique products and services for $QUDEFI token holders. When our QuEx platform becomes available to the public, clients who wish to enjoy additional access and benefits should maintain a specified balance of the $QUDEFI token.
MEXC adalah bursa mata uang kripto terkemuka yang dipercaya oleh lebih dari 10 juta pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC dikenal sebagai bursa yang menawarkan pilihan token terbanyak, listing token tercepat, dan biaya trading terendah di pasar. Bergabunglah dengan MEXC sekarang juga untuk menikmati likuiditas terbaik dan biaya paling kompetitif di pasar!
Harga mata uang kripto tunduk pada risiko pasar dan volatilitas harga yang tinggi. Pastikan Anda berinvestasi pada proyek dan produk yang Anda kenal dan Anda pahami risikonya. Anda harus mempertimbangkan dengan cermat pengalaman investasi, situasi keuangan, tujuan investasi, dan toleransi risiko Anda serta berkonsultasi dengan penasihat keuangan independen sebelum melakukan investasi apa pun. Materi ini tidak boleh ditafsirkan sebagai nasihat keuangan. Kinerja masa lalu bukanlah indikator yang dapat diandalkan untuk kinerja masa depan. Nilai investasi Anda dapat naik maupun turun, dan Anda mungkin tidak memperoleh kembali jumlah yang Anda investasikan. Anda bertanggung jawab sepenuhnya atas keputusan investasi Anda. MEXC tidak bertanggung jawab atas kerugian yang mungkin Anda alami. Untuk informasi lebih lanjut, silakan lihat Ketentuan Penggunaan dan Peringatan Risiko kami. Harap perhatikan juga bahwa data yang berkaitan dengan mata uang kripto yang disebutkan di atas yang disajikan di sini (seperti harga aktualnya saat ini) didasarkan pada sumber pihak ketiga. Ini disajikan kepada Anda "sebagaimana adanya" dan hanya sebagai informasi, tanpa pernyataan atau jaminan apa pun. Tautan yang diberikan ke situs pihak ketiga juga tidak berada di bawah kendali MEXC. MEXC tidak bertanggung jawab atas keandalan dan keakuratan situs pihak ketiga tersebut beserta kontennya.
|1 QUDEFI ke AUD
A$0.09379377
|1 QUDEFI ke GBP
￡0.04602303
|1 QUDEFI ke EUR
€0.05592672
|1 QUDEFI ke USD
$0.058257
|1 QUDEFI ke MYR
RM0.26040879
|1 QUDEFI ke TRY
₺2.05996752
|1 QUDEFI ke JPY
¥9.16557381
|1 QUDEFI ke RUB
₽6.62673375
|1 QUDEFI ke INR
₹4.98505149
|1 QUDEFI ke IDR
Rp955.03263408
|1 QUDEFI ke PHP
₱3.39696567
|1 QUDEFI ke EGP
￡E.2.96178588
|1 QUDEFI ke BRL
R$0.36002826
|1 QUDEFI ke CAD
C$0.08330751
|1 QUDEFI ke BDT
৳6.9617115
|1 QUDEFI ke NGN
₦90.18067086
|1 QUDEFI ke UAH
₴2.45028942
|1 QUDEFI ke VES
Bs2.971107
|1 QUDEFI ke PKR
Rs16.22748735
|1 QUDEFI ke KZT
₸30.58084701
|1 QUDEFI ke THB
฿2.00112795
|1 QUDEFI ke TWD
NT$1.90791675
|1 QUDEFI ke CHF
Fr0.0524313
|1 QUDEFI ke HKD
HK$0.45207432
|1 QUDEFI ke MAD
.د.م0.5883957