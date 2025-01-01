Harga Quantum Network (QSWAP)
Harga live Quantum Network (QSWAP) hari ini adalah 0 USD. Aset ini memiliki kapitalisasi pasar sebesar $ 1.09M USD saat ini. Harga QSWAP ke USD diperbarui secara aktual.
Kinerja Pasar Quantum Network Utama:
- Volume trading 24 jam adalah $ 28.25K USD
- Perubahan harga Quantum Network dalam sehari adalah -25.07%
- Aset ini memiliki suplai yang beredar sebanyak 10.00B USD
Dapatkan kabar terkini tentang harga aktual QSWAP ke USD di MEXC. Pantau terus data dan analisis pasar terkini. Sangat penting untuk membuat keputusan trading yang cerdas di pasar mata uang kripto yang bergerak cepat. MEXC adalah platform andalan Anda untuk mendapatkan informasi harga QSWAP yang akurat.
Sepanjang hari ini, perubahan harga Quantum Network ke USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 30 hari terakhir, perubahan harga Quantum Network ke USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 60 hari terakhir, perubahan harga Quantum Network ke USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 90 hari terakhir, perubahan harga Quantum Network ke USD adalah $ 0.
|Periode
|Perubahan (USD)
|Perubahan (%)
|Hari ini
|$ 0
|-25.07%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+37.12%
|60 Hari
|$ 0
|+92.53%
|90 Hari
|$ 0
|--
Temukan analisis harga Quantum Network terkini: Low & High 24 Jam, ATH, dan perubahan harian:
+3.99%
-25.07%
-49.74%
Pelajari statistik pasar secara mendalam: kapitalisasi pasar, volume 24 jam, dan suplai:
What is the project about? Quantum Network is a blockchain platform designed to enhance the scalability, efficiency, and interoperability of digital transactions across multiple blockchain ecosystems. At its core, Quantum Network aims to address some of the fundamental challenges facing the blockchain industry today, including high transaction fees, slow transaction speeds, and the complexities of interacting across different blockchain platforms. What makes your project unique? 1. AI-Driven Transaction Cost Optimization Quantum Network uses artificial intelligence to dynamically adjust transaction costs. This AI system analyzes network congestion and user behavior patterns to optimize fees in real-time. By leveraging AI, Quantum ensures that transaction costs are kept at a minimum while maintaining fast processing times, which is crucial for user satisfaction and network scalability. 2. Solana Integration for Cross-Chain Swaps Quantum Network includes integration with Solana, one of the fastest blockchains, known for its high throughput and low transaction costs. This integration allows users of Quantum Network to perform cross-chain swaps using Solana’s blockchain, which significantly enhances the speed and reduces the cost of transactions, especially for users looking to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) and services outside the Ethereum ecosystem. 3. Layer 2 Solutions Quantum Network implements advanced Layer 2 solutions to address the common scalability issues associated with many blockchains. By processing transactions off the main chain (Layer 1), Quantum Network ensures faster transaction speeds and lower fees, significantly improving throughput without compromising on security. History of your project. Fairly new launch, has only been out 104 days, and has amassed over $100k volume on both DEX and CEX What’s next for your project? Layer 2 Blockchain testnet release (under development) What can your token be used for? 1. Transaction Fees Tokens can be used to pay for transaction fees on the network. This includes fees for token swaps, smart contract executions, and other on-chain activities. Using the native token for fee payments incentivizes holding and using the token, as it is often required to interact with the platform. 2. Governance Token holders can participate in the governance of the network, which includes voting on proposals for upgrades or changes to the system. This democratic approach allows token holders to influence the direction of the network's development, policy changes, and feature implementations. 3. Staking Tokens can be staked by users to participate in the network's security and consensus mechanisms. Staking typically involves locking up a certain amount of tokens to support network operations, such as validating transactions or creating new blocks if the network uses a Proof of Stake (PoS) or similar consensus model. Stakers often receive rewards in the form of additional tokens. 4. Liquidity Provision Tokens can be used to provide liquidity in decentralized exchanges (DEXs) or liquidity pools within the Quantum Network ecosystem. Liquidity providers often benefit from earning a portion of the transaction fees generated from the trading activity involving their provided liquidity. 5. Incentive Mechanisms Tokens can be used to incentivize various behaviors within the ecosystem, such as rewarding users for adding content, participating in certain network activities, or promoting the network. These incentives help build a more active and engaged community. 6. Reward Distribution In the context of Quantum Network's usage fees structure, tokens might be redistributed to holders as part of a reward system, where holders receive a percentage of the transaction fees or other earnings generated by the platform. This can include buyback and burn mechanisms to reduce supply and potentially increase token value, or direct distributions that reward long-term holders and users. 7. Access to Services Tokens might grant holders access to premium features or services within the Quantum Network ecosystem, such as advanced trading capabilities, early access to new tools, or enhanced data services. 8. Interoperability and Cross-Chain Functionality In a network designed for cross-chain interoperability, the native token can play a crucial role in facilitating and simplifying transactions across different blockchains, acting as a bridge or intermediary for value transfer.
MEXC adalah bursa mata uang kripto terkemuka yang dipercaya oleh lebih dari 10 juta pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC dikenal sebagai bursa yang menawarkan pilihan token terbanyak, listing token tercepat, dan biaya trading terendah di pasar. Bergabunglah dengan MEXC sekarang juga untuk menikmati likuiditas terbaik dan biaya paling kompetitif di pasar!
Harga mata uang kripto tunduk pada risiko pasar dan volatilitas harga yang tinggi. Pastikan Anda berinvestasi pada proyek dan produk yang Anda kenal dan Anda pahami risikonya. Anda harus mempertimbangkan dengan cermat pengalaman investasi, situasi keuangan, tujuan investasi, dan toleransi risiko Anda serta berkonsultasi dengan penasihat keuangan independen sebelum melakukan investasi apa pun. Materi ini tidak boleh ditafsirkan sebagai nasihat keuangan. Kinerja masa lalu bukanlah indikator yang dapat diandalkan untuk kinerja masa depan. Nilai investasi Anda dapat naik maupun turun, dan Anda mungkin tidak memperoleh kembali jumlah yang Anda investasikan. Anda bertanggung jawab sepenuhnya atas keputusan investasi Anda. MEXC tidak bertanggung jawab atas kerugian yang mungkin Anda alami. Untuk informasi lebih lanjut, silakan lihat Ketentuan Penggunaan dan Peringatan Risiko kami. Harap perhatikan juga bahwa data yang berkaitan dengan mata uang kripto yang disebutkan di atas yang disajikan di sini (seperti harga aktualnya saat ini) didasarkan pada sumber pihak ketiga. Ini disajikan kepada Anda "sebagaimana adanya" dan hanya sebagai informasi, tanpa pernyataan atau jaminan apa pun. Tautan yang diberikan ke situs pihak ketiga juga tidak berada di bawah kendali MEXC. MEXC tidak bertanggung jawab atas keandalan dan keakuratan situs pihak ketiga tersebut beserta kontennya.
|1 QSWAP ke AUD
A$--
|1 QSWAP ke GBP
￡--
|1 QSWAP ke EUR
€--
|1 QSWAP ke USD
$--
|1 QSWAP ke MYR
RM--
|1 QSWAP ke TRY
₺--
|1 QSWAP ke JPY
¥--
|1 QSWAP ke RUB
₽--
|1 QSWAP ke INR
₹--
|1 QSWAP ke IDR
Rp--
|1 QSWAP ke PHP
₱--
|1 QSWAP ke EGP
￡E.--
|1 QSWAP ke BRL
R$--
|1 QSWAP ke CAD
C$--
|1 QSWAP ke BDT
৳--
|1 QSWAP ke NGN
₦--
|1 QSWAP ke UAH
₴--
|1 QSWAP ke VES
Bs--
|1 QSWAP ke PKR
Rs--
|1 QSWAP ke KZT
₸--
|1 QSWAP ke THB
฿--
|1 QSWAP ke TWD
NT$--
|1 QSWAP ke CHF
Fr--
|1 QSWAP ke HKD
HK$--
|1 QSWAP ke MAD
.د.م--