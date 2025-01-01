Harga QASH (QASH)
Harga live QASH (QASH) hari ini adalah 0.01668786 USD. Aset ini memiliki kapitalisasi pasar sebesar $ 13.57M USD saat ini. Harga QASH ke USD diperbarui secara aktual.
Kinerja Pasar QASH Utama:
- Volume trading 24 jam adalah $ 6.68 USD
- Perubahan harga QASH dalam sehari adalah +9.86%
- Aset ini memiliki suplai yang beredar sebanyak 813.11M USD
Dapatkan kabar terkini tentang harga aktual QASH ke USD di MEXC. Pantau terus data dan analisis pasar terkini. Sangat penting untuk membuat keputusan trading yang cerdas di pasar mata uang kripto yang bergerak cepat. MEXC adalah platform andalan Anda untuk mendapatkan informasi harga QASH yang akurat.
Sepanjang hari ini, perubahan harga QASH ke USD adalah $ +0.0014974.
Dalam 30 hari terakhir, perubahan harga QASH ke USD adalah $ +0.0033574589.
Dalam 60 hari terakhir, perubahan harga QASH ke USD adalah $ +0.0066604770.
Dalam 90 hari terakhir, perubahan harga QASH ke USD adalah $ +0.00519405608816451.
|Periode
|Perubahan (USD)
|Perubahan (%)
|Hari ini
|$ +0.0014974
|+9.86%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0033574589
|+20.12%
|60 Hari
|$ +0.0066604770
|+39.91%
|90 Hari
|$ +0.00519405608816451
|+45.19%
Temukan analisis harga QASH terkini: Low & High 24 Jam, ATH, dan perubahan harian:
+0.01%
+9.86%
-4.60%
Pelajari statistik pasar secara mendalam: kapitalisasi pasar, volume 24 jam, dan suplai:
QASH (pronounced “cash”) is the native currency for the Quoine (pronounced “coin”) which is now rebranded to Liquid. Liquid is a global cryptocurrency firm looking to solve the liquidity problems that have surfaced with crypto investments. Liquid brings liquidity to the cryptocurrency space by providing a means for you to easily buy cryptocurrency with and cash-out to fiat. Currently, each crypto exchange has its own level of liquidity that differs between the trading pairs it offers. This creates individual silos that may have great liquidity on one exchange but not on another. The Liquid platform connects these silos into one combined pool to give you the greatest liquidity possible. The Liquid World Book compiles the orders and prices from exchanges around the world into one order book for you to use. This gives any trader, no matter their location, the ability to use the fiat currency of their choice when purchasing or selling crypto. It removes the liquidity silos of separate exchanges and gives more trading power to previously underserved markets. The Prime Brokerage half of the Quoine Liquid platform basically gives you access to the features outlined in the previous World Book section. With Prime Brokerage, you have direct market access to all exchanges in the World Book without having to create an account on each individual exchange. Furthermore, Quoine has been building partnerships with a network of banks over the last several years to ensure the quick transfer of your fiat funds. QASH is an ERC20 token you use to pay for services on the Liquid platform. Beyond that, QASH holders may also receive discounts, promotional products, and ICO investment opportunities with coins that Quoine helps to launch. The team also emphasizes in their whitepaper that other organizations may use it for their own purposes similar to how some financial institutions use the Ripple XRP token. Because Quoine enters a few different financial sectors, the company has quite a few competitors. As a credit facility, the company competes with SALT. On the exchange side, there are numerous other businesses like Binance specializing in alternative coins or Gemini and Coinbase focusing on fiat to crypto conversions. Mike Kayamori (CEO) and Mario Gomez Lozada (President and CTO) founded Quoine in 2014. Kayamori was previously a Senior Vice President at SoftBank Group and was the Chief Investment Officer of Gungho Asia. Lozada was the CTO of Merrill Lynch in Japan for 11 years before taking the Chief Information Officer role at Credit Suisse Japan. Quoine is the first cryptocurrency firm in the world to be officially licensed by the Japan Financial Services Agency (FSA). The Liquid platform is actually the result of combining two previous platforms, Quoinex and Qryptos. At one time, those two trading platforms were performing over $12 billion of transactions each year.
MEXC adalah bursa mata uang kripto terkemuka yang dipercaya oleh lebih dari 10 juta pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC dikenal sebagai bursa yang menawarkan pilihan token terbanyak, listing token tercepat, dan biaya trading terendah di pasar. Bergabunglah dengan MEXC sekarang juga untuk menikmati likuiditas terbaik dan biaya paling kompetitif di pasar!
Harga mata uang kripto tunduk pada risiko pasar dan volatilitas harga yang tinggi. Pastikan Anda berinvestasi pada proyek dan produk yang Anda kenal dan Anda pahami risikonya. Anda harus mempertimbangkan dengan cermat pengalaman investasi, situasi keuangan, tujuan investasi, dan toleransi risiko Anda serta berkonsultasi dengan penasihat keuangan independen sebelum melakukan investasi apa pun. Materi ini tidak boleh ditafsirkan sebagai nasihat keuangan. Kinerja masa lalu bukanlah indikator yang dapat diandalkan untuk kinerja masa depan. Nilai investasi Anda dapat naik maupun turun, dan Anda mungkin tidak memperoleh kembali jumlah yang Anda investasikan. Anda bertanggung jawab sepenuhnya atas keputusan investasi Anda. MEXC tidak bertanggung jawab atas kerugian yang mungkin Anda alami. Untuk informasi lebih lanjut, silakan lihat Ketentuan Penggunaan dan Peringatan Risiko kami. Harap perhatikan juga bahwa data yang berkaitan dengan mata uang kripto yang disebutkan di atas yang disajikan di sini (seperti harga aktualnya saat ini) didasarkan pada sumber pihak ketiga. Ini disajikan kepada Anda "sebagaimana adanya" dan hanya sebagai informasi, tanpa pernyataan atau jaminan apa pun. Tautan yang diberikan ke situs pihak ketiga juga tidak berada di bawah kendali MEXC. MEXC tidak bertanggung jawab atas keandalan dan keakuratan situs pihak ketiga tersebut beserta kontennya.
|1 QASH ke AUD
A$0.0268674546
|1 QASH ke GBP
￡0.0131834094
|1 QASH ke EUR
€0.0160203456
|1 QASH ke USD
$0.01668786
|1 QASH ke MYR
RM0.0745947342
|1 QASH ke TRY
₺0.5900827296
|1 QASH ke JPY
¥2.6255010138
|1 QASH ke RUB
₽1.898244075
|1 QASH ke INR
₹1.4279801802
|1 QASH ke IDR
Rp273.5714316384
|1 QASH ke PHP
₱0.9730691166
|1 QASH ke EGP
￡E.0.8484108024
|1 QASH ke BRL
R$0.1031309748
|1 QASH ke CAD
C$0.0238636398
|1 QASH ke BDT
৳1.99419927
|1 QASH ke NGN
₦25.8324735228
|1 QASH ke UAH
₴0.7018913916
|1 QASH ke VES
Bs0.85108086
|1 QASH ke PKR
Rs4.648403403
|1 QASH ke KZT
₸8.7599583498
|1 QASH ke THB
฿0.573227991
|1 QASH ke TWD
NT$0.546527415
|1 QASH ke CHF
Fr0.015019074
|1 QASH ke HKD
HK$0.1294977936
|1 QASH ke MAD
.د.م0.168547386