Harga Polkarare (PRARE)
Harga live Polkarare (PRARE) hari ini adalah 0.00133904 USD. Aset ini memiliki kapitalisasi pasar sebesar $ 68.36K USD saat ini. Harga PRARE ke USD diperbarui secara aktual.
Kinerja Pasar Polkarare Utama:
- Volume trading 24 jam adalah $ 7.99 USD
- Perubahan harga Polkarare dalam sehari adalah -0.54%
- Aset ini memiliki suplai yang beredar sebanyak 51.05M USD
Dapatkan kabar terkini tentang harga aktual PRARE ke USD di MEXC. Pantau terus data dan analisis pasar terkini. Sangat penting untuk membuat keputusan trading yang cerdas di pasar mata uang kripto yang bergerak cepat. MEXC adalah platform andalan Anda untuk mendapatkan informasi harga PRARE yang akurat.
Sepanjang hari ini, perubahan harga Polkarare ke USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 30 hari terakhir, perubahan harga Polkarare ke USD adalah $ -0.0004240517.
Dalam 60 hari terakhir, perubahan harga Polkarare ke USD adalah $ -0.0005655692.
Dalam 90 hari terakhir, perubahan harga Polkarare ke USD adalah $ -0.001448042238539401.
|Periode
|Perubahan (USD)
|Perubahan (%)
|Hari ini
|$ 0
|-0.54%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0004240517
|-31.66%
|60 Hari
|$ -0.0005655692
|-42.23%
|90 Hari
|$ -0.001448042238539401
|-51.95%
Temukan analisis harga Polkarare terkini: Low & High 24 Jam, ATH, dan perubahan harian:
+0.01%
-0.54%
+13.17%
Pelajari statistik pasar secara mendalam: kapitalisasi pasar, volume 24 jam, dan suplai:
What is PolkaRare? PolkaRare is a web3 economy to create, trade, and discover NFTs. Powered by Polkadot, Polygon, Ethereum, and Binance Smart Chain, PolkaRare offers artists a seamless onboarding experience without the need to use Metamask or make contract transactions on their own. PolkaRare provides a range of tools to users to unlock the maximum potential of NFTs. $PRARE is the native token of PolkaRare used for governance, staking rewards, medium of exchange, NFT farming, etc. Who is the Founder of PolkaRare? PolkaRare is founded by Pramod Mahadik, a professional software developer. Pramod has over eight years of experience in building projects and has previously served at Rediff and Halalbox. Pramod has over four years of experience in the Blockchain space. He is a successful influencer and venture capitalist who has been advising multiple portfolio projects for development and team building. What is The USP of PolkaRare? PolkaRare offers NFT creation, NFT trading, multi-token support, community rewards, support licensed content drops, price discoverability, and charges low network fees. Currently, most of the NFT platforms are based on Ethereum. However, the high traffic of the Ethereum network creates various issues in creating and trading NFTs. PolkaRare aims to become a multi-chain NFT platform, where creators and users can optimize the blockchains and seamlessly transfer them across different networks. PolkaRare NFT creation will start on Ethereum and Polygon chains. In the next phase, the NFT will be added to the BSC and will be extended to other blockchain networks gradually. How many $PRARE are there in Circulation? PRARE is PolkaRare's utility and governance token. Total Supply : 100,000,000 PRARE Hardcap: $2,200,000 Total Tokens be Sold: 36,375,000 Percentage be Sold (Seed + Private + IDO): 36.375% Token utilities: Governance: $PRARE holders will be able to propose and vote on key proposals; a portion of platform transaction fees will be used for the governance rewards. Medium of exchange: PRARE is used as a primary mode of payment on PolkaRare Staking Rewards: Stakers will be rewarded with platform fees. Stake PRARE to earn PRARE. NFT Farming: Stake PRARE to farm rare NFTs Exclusive NFT drops: PRARE holders will get exclusive drops from the collectibles product. Token Distribution and Lock-Up Process: Seed Round: 12.50% Private Round 1: 12.50% Private Round 2: 9.375% (Initial Dex Offering)IDO: 2.00% Ecosystem Fund: 9.625% Marketing/Grants/Partnerships: 10.00% Advisors: 3.00% Team: 12.00% Company Reserve: 10.00% Operations: 4.00% Marketplace Mining & Staking: 12.00% Exchanges & Liquidity: 3.00% What are the Features of PolkaRare’s Products? PolkaRare’s products are designed to attract the average user to its platform. Its main features are Multichain NFT marketplace NFT Wallet Collections NFT Collateralized Loans Royalties Unlockable content: NFT price discoverability protocol Social features Multi content support
