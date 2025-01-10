Harga PengyOS (POS)
Harga live PengyOS (POS) hari ini adalah 0 USD. Aset ini memiliki kapitalisasi pasar sebesar $ 41.12K USD saat ini. Harga POS ke USD diperbarui secara aktual.
Kinerja Pasar PengyOS Utama:
- Volume trading 24 jam adalah $ 1.59K USD
- Perubahan harga PengyOS dalam sehari adalah -12.58%
- Aset ini memiliki suplai yang beredar sebanyak 999.55M USD
Dapatkan kabar terkini tentang harga aktual POS ke USD di MEXC. Pantau terus data dan analisis pasar terkini. Sangat penting untuk membuat keputusan trading yang cerdas di pasar mata uang kripto yang bergerak cepat. MEXC adalah platform andalan Anda untuk mendapatkan informasi harga POS yang akurat.
Sepanjang hari ini, perubahan harga PengyOS ke USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 30 hari terakhir, perubahan harga PengyOS ke USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 60 hari terakhir, perubahan harga PengyOS ke USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 90 hari terakhir, perubahan harga PengyOS ke USD adalah $ 0.
|Periode
|Perubahan (USD)
|Perubahan (%)
|Hari ini
|$ 0
|-12.58%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-32.35%
|60 Hari
|$ 0
|-84.74%
|90 Hari
|$ 0
|--
Temukan analisis harga PengyOS terkini: Low & High 24 Jam, ATH, dan perubahan harian:
+0.01%
-12.58%
-19.68%
Pelajari statistik pasar secara mendalam: kapitalisasi pasar, volume 24 jam, dan suplai:
PengyOS is a meme community on Solana, and their website represents the culture they take great pride in, it simulates an operating system. Initially, their founder, who is also an amateur developer, built the website with the help of ChatGPT and based on open-source project from GitHub, aiming to satirize meme coins that have no real utility. The project was fair-launched on Pump.fun on March 20, 2024. This is a purely community-driven project. When the founder started it, he only had $65 left in his pocket, far from enough to normally launch a meme coin. That’s when he found Pump.fun and fair-launched the project, without any team members. He never expected so many people to resonate with the project and its story. As more community volunteers joined, the project stood out and gradually grew into what we see today. Now, they’ve evolved into a diverse meme community. Whether you're new to crypto, a seasoned trader and investor, or a gaming addict, they aim to be your all-in-one hub for a smooth and enjoyable experience. In PengyOS, users can access various dApps, fun apps, browse crypto news, check out memes, play games, and even listen to their rap album. Yes, you read that right, they have a rap album, and it’s available on platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music. They’ve also created their own decentralized chat service called PengyChat, which adds even more character to PengyOS. They were also invited by Solana Mobile to develop the PengyOS mobile app for their SAGA and Seeker phones, and it’s already live on the Solana Mobile app store, more collaborations with Solana Mobile are coming soon. But have to say that their desktop version offers a better experience for now. This project is full of narrative, their founder isn’t a professional developer, coding is just a hobby for him. Without GitHub open-source projects, ChatGPT, and Pump.fun, PengyOS wouldn’t exist. Thanks to the growing support of community volunteers, the project has reached new heights. Of course, it hasn’t been without its challenges, there were some fake volunteers who tried to mess things up for them, but they overcame those obstacles one by one. A story wouldn’t be interesting without some hurdles, right? Through all the ups and downs, the founder is still here, the OG volunteer team is still here, and the story continues, just like the song from their album - Road to Billions.
MEXC adalah bursa mata uang kripto terkemuka yang dipercaya oleh lebih dari 10 juta pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC dikenal sebagai bursa yang menawarkan pilihan token terbanyak, listing token tercepat, dan biaya trading terendah di pasar. Bergabunglah dengan MEXC sekarang juga untuk menikmati likuiditas terbaik dan biaya paling kompetitif di pasar!
Harga mata uang kripto tunduk pada risiko pasar dan volatilitas harga yang tinggi. Pastikan Anda berinvestasi pada proyek dan produk yang Anda kenal dan Anda pahami risikonya. Anda harus mempertimbangkan dengan cermat pengalaman investasi, situasi keuangan, tujuan investasi, dan toleransi risiko Anda serta berkonsultasi dengan penasihat keuangan independen sebelum melakukan investasi apa pun. Materi ini tidak boleh ditafsirkan sebagai nasihat keuangan. Kinerja masa lalu bukanlah indikator yang dapat diandalkan untuk kinerja masa depan. Nilai investasi Anda dapat naik maupun turun, dan Anda mungkin tidak memperoleh kembali jumlah yang Anda investasikan. Anda bertanggung jawab sepenuhnya atas keputusan investasi Anda. MEXC tidak bertanggung jawab atas kerugian yang mungkin Anda alami. Untuk informasi lebih lanjut, silakan lihat Ketentuan Penggunaan dan Peringatan Risiko kami. Harap perhatikan juga bahwa data yang berkaitan dengan mata uang kripto yang disebutkan di atas yang disajikan di sini (seperti harga aktualnya saat ini) didasarkan pada sumber pihak ketiga. Ini disajikan kepada Anda "sebagaimana adanya" dan hanya sebagai informasi, tanpa pernyataan atau jaminan apa pun. Tautan yang diberikan ke situs pihak ketiga juga tidak berada di bawah kendali MEXC. MEXC tidak bertanggung jawab atas keandalan dan keakuratan situs pihak ketiga tersebut beserta kontennya.
|1 POS ke AUD
A$--
|1 POS ke GBP
￡--
|1 POS ke EUR
€--
|1 POS ke USD
$--
|1 POS ke MYR
RM--
|1 POS ke TRY
₺--
|1 POS ke JPY
¥--
|1 POS ke RUB
₽--
|1 POS ke INR
₹--
|1 POS ke IDR
Rp--
|1 POS ke PHP
₱--
|1 POS ke EGP
￡E.--
|1 POS ke BRL
R$--
|1 POS ke CAD
C$--
|1 POS ke BDT
৳--
|1 POS ke NGN
₦--
|1 POS ke UAH
₴--
|1 POS ke VES
Bs--
|1 POS ke PKR
Rs--
|1 POS ke KZT
₸--
|1 POS ke THB
฿--
|1 POS ke TWD
NT$--
|1 POS ke CHF
Fr--
|1 POS ke HKD
HK$--
|1 POS ke MAD
.د.م--