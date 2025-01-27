Harga Page (PAGE)
Harga live Page (PAGE) hari ini adalah 0.00172357 USD. Aset ini memiliki kapitalisasi pasar sebesar $ 0.00 USD saat ini. Harga PAGE ke USD diperbarui secara aktual.
Kinerja Pasar Page Utama:
- Volume trading 24 jam adalah $ 0.23 USD
- Perubahan harga Page dalam sehari adalah -8.76%
- Aset ini memiliki suplai yang beredar sebanyak 0.00 USD
Dapatkan kabar terkini tentang harga aktual PAGE ke USD di MEXC. Pantau terus data dan analisis pasar terkini. Sangat penting untuk membuat keputusan trading yang cerdas di pasar mata uang kripto yang bergerak cepat. MEXC adalah platform andalan Anda untuk mendapatkan informasi harga PAGE yang akurat.
Sepanjang hari ini, perubahan harga Page ke USD adalah $ -0.000165668295540862.
Dalam 30 hari terakhir, perubahan harga Page ke USD adalah $ -0.0007094746.
Dalam 60 hari terakhir, perubahan harga Page ke USD adalah $ -0.0002348977.
Dalam 90 hari terakhir, perubahan harga Page ke USD adalah $ +0.0010219445703893439.
|Periode
|Perubahan (USD)
|Perubahan (%)
|Hari ini
|$ -0.000165668295540862
|-8.76%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0007094746
|-41.16%
|60 Hari
|$ -0.0002348977
|-13.62%
|90 Hari
|$ +0.0010219445703893439
|+145.65%
Temukan analisis harga Page terkini: Low & High 24 Jam, ATH, dan perubahan harian:
--
-8.76%
-16.32%
Pelajari statistik pasar secara mendalam: kapitalisasi pasar, volume 24 jam, dan suplai:
The PAGE token is a token with books at heart. PAGE represents a network of human beings who support the idea that creating things should provide a viable income, no matter where a creator is from or what that creator’s role in the greater ecosystem of the creative life of human beings happens to be. As such, PAGE is designed to be a decentralized network with the intention of including more people in this creative way of life, rather than an exclusive and/or centralized network built around the intention of keeping a majority of people out to increase the profits of a few industry mainstays. The PAGE token launch begins a long process of development which will ultimately result in a Cosmos SDK blockchain capable of administering governance to the network via DAO, facilitating transactions across a far-reaching network, and keeping said network online by collecting fees in the native PAGE token. PAGE supply will be capped at 100M, with 10M minted to the Ethereum blockchain and 90M to be minted to Cosmos at a later date. The way forward for the PAGE network seems clear: disrupt the traditional book and ebook industries by providing a more streamlined publishing platform. PAGE will offer more transparency into the performance of books while lowering costs to authors and publishers to a minimum. Instead of separate licenses for each form a given book might take, one NFTBook can be updated and will be able to serve video and audio content in addition to the traditional text files offered by popular e-reader apps and devices today, but in addition to this, NFTBooks will also offer the capacity to request a print copy at printer cost via the dAPP contained in each and every book. NFTBooks are unstoppable, consisting of a blockchain-saved reference point and an IPFS back end that is as strong as the network it resides upon. With public + private key encryption to lock the content behind a permissioned token gate and prevent unauthorized access, NFTBooks will even begin to surpass the security of paper book and ebook formats. With digital ownership and scarcity, markets for NFTBooks will be more efficient than anything that has come before. Even the Gutenberg Press and its various antecedents could not create books as durable and censorship-resistant as NFTBooks.
MEXC adalah bursa mata uang kripto terkemuka yang dipercaya oleh lebih dari 10 juta pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC dikenal sebagai bursa yang menawarkan pilihan token terbanyak, listing token tercepat, dan biaya trading terendah di pasar. Bergabunglah dengan MEXC sekarang juga untuk menikmati likuiditas terbaik dan biaya paling kompetitif di pasar!
Harga mata uang kripto tunduk pada risiko pasar dan volatilitas harga yang tinggi. Pastikan Anda berinvestasi pada proyek dan produk yang Anda kenal dan Anda pahami risikonya. Anda harus mempertimbangkan dengan cermat pengalaman investasi, situasi keuangan, tujuan investasi, dan toleransi risiko Anda serta berkonsultasi dengan penasihat keuangan independen sebelum melakukan investasi apa pun. Materi ini tidak boleh ditafsirkan sebagai nasihat keuangan. Kinerja masa lalu bukanlah indikator yang dapat diandalkan untuk kinerja masa depan. Nilai investasi Anda dapat naik maupun turun, dan Anda mungkin tidak memperoleh kembali jumlah yang Anda investasikan. Anda bertanggung jawab sepenuhnya atas keputusan investasi Anda. MEXC tidak bertanggung jawab atas kerugian yang mungkin Anda alami. Untuk informasi lebih lanjut, silakan lihat Ketentuan Penggunaan dan Peringatan Risiko kami. Harap perhatikan juga bahwa data yang berkaitan dengan mata uang kripto yang disebutkan di atas yang disajikan di sini (seperti harga aktualnya saat ini) didasarkan pada sumber pihak ketiga. Ini disajikan kepada Anda "sebagaimana adanya" dan hanya sebagai informasi, tanpa pernyataan atau jaminan apa pun. Tautan yang diberikan ke situs pihak ketiga juga tidak berada di bawah kendali MEXC. MEXC tidak bertanggung jawab atas keandalan dan keakuratan situs pihak ketiga tersebut beserta kontennya.
|1 PAGE ke AUD
A$0.0027404763
|1 PAGE ke GBP
￡0.001378856
|1 PAGE ke EUR
€0.0016373915
|1 PAGE ke USD
$0.00172357
|1 PAGE ke MYR
RM0.0075320009
|1 PAGE ke TRY
₺0.0615659204
|1 PAGE ke JPY
¥0.2684115561
|1 PAGE ke RUB
₽0.1692373383
|1 PAGE ke INR
₹0.1489853908
|1 PAGE ke IDR
Rp27.7995122371
|1 PAGE ke PHP
₱0.1007254308
|1 PAGE ke EGP
￡E.0.0866093925
|1 PAGE ke BRL
R$0.0102380058
|1 PAGE ke CAD
C$0.0024647051
|1 PAGE ke BDT
৳0.2106374897
|1 PAGE ke NGN
₦2.6846843391
|1 PAGE ke UAH
₴0.07238994
|1 PAGE ke VES
Bs0.09651992
|1 PAGE ke PKR
Rs0.4814275724
|1 PAGE ke KZT
₸0.8944294158
|1 PAGE ke THB
฿0.0582221946
|1 PAGE ke TWD
NT$0.0565848031
|1 PAGE ke CHF
Fr0.001551213
|1 PAGE ke HKD
HK$0.0134266103
|1 PAGE ke MAD
.د.م0.0172357