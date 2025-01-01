Harga NXT (NXT)
Harga live NXT (NXT) hari ini adalah 0.00104536 USD. Aset ini memiliki kapitalisasi pasar sebesar $ 1.04M USD saat ini. Harga NXT ke USD diperbarui secara aktual.
Kinerja Pasar NXT Utama:
- Volume trading 24 jam adalah $ 1.55K USD
- Perubahan harga NXT dalam sehari adalah -0.47%
- Aset ini memiliki suplai yang beredar sebanyak 999.00M USD
Dapatkan kabar terkini tentang harga aktual NXT ke USD di MEXC. Pantau terus data dan analisis pasar terkini. Sangat penting untuk membuat keputusan trading yang cerdas di pasar mata uang kripto yang bergerak cepat. MEXC adalah platform andalan Anda untuk mendapatkan informasi harga NXT yang akurat.
Sepanjang hari ini, perubahan harga NXT ke USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 30 hari terakhir, perubahan harga NXT ke USD adalah $ -0.0001473980.
Dalam 60 hari terakhir, perubahan harga NXT ke USD adalah $ +0.0000356676.
Dalam 90 hari terakhir, perubahan harga NXT ke USD adalah $ +0.0001975769268426234.
|Periode
|Perubahan (USD)
|Perubahan (%)
|Hari ini
|$ 0
|-0.47%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001473980
|-14.10%
|60 Hari
|$ +0.0000356676
|+3.41%
|90 Hari
|$ +0.0001975769268426234
|+23.31%
Temukan analisis harga NXT terkini: Low & High 24 Jam, ATH, dan perubahan harian:
-0.11%
-0.47%
+12.50%
Pelajari statistik pasar secara mendalam: kapitalisasi pasar, volume 24 jam, dan suplai:
Nxt uses the blockchain to create an entire ecosystem of decentralized features, all of which require the Nxt currency. Instead of modifying the original Bitcoin source code, as many altcoins have done, Nxt developers wrote their own code in Java from scratch. While Nxt is a public blockchain, licenses for private blockchains based on its software are also available for purchase. The developers refer to Nxt as Blockchain 2.0, providing numerous applications beyond simply keeping a public ledger of transactions. Jelurida BV took over the originally anonymously developed Nxt and now own the IP rights. Kristina Kalcheva, co-founder and legal expert of Jelurida, focuses on how to “explore the different open source licensing models and their enforceability in practice.” Currently, the main developer is an anonymous Star Trek fan, going by the name Jean-Luc Picard. While there is still the active development of Nxt, the parent company Jelurida is also working on a Nxt 2.0, known as Ardor, designed specifically to deal with scalability. Ardor will use the same blockchain technology as Nxt, combined with the idea of ‘child chains.’ According to Travin Keith, Nxt foundation Web and Marketing manager, Ardor allows for a “manageable blockchain size, which solves the problem of scalability by separating transactions and data that do not affect security from those that do, and moving all of those that don’t affect security onto child chains.” The core infrastructure of Nxt is complex. This adds risks as compared to the more lean bitcoin, but makes it easier for external services to be built on top of the blockchain. A peer-peer exchange allowing decentralized trading of shares, crypto assets. Since the blockchain is an unalterable public ledger of transactions, the Asset Exchange provides a trading record for items other than Nxt. To do this, Nxt allows the designation or ""coloring"" of a particular coin, which builds a bridge from the virtual crypto-currency world to the physical world. The ""colored coin"" can represent property, stocks/bonds, commodities, or even concepts. Arbitrary Messages enable the sending of encrypted or plain text, which can also function to send and store up to 1000 bytes of data permanently, or 42 kilobytes of data for a limited amount of time. As a result, it can be used to build file-sharing services, decentralized applications, and higher-level Nxt services. Nxt had no mining phase, all initial units were released to 73 people through a one-time fundraiser via bitcoins, after the announcement of the NXT project in the bitcointalk-forums by BCnext. Combine this with a PoS approach, and you have a situation where the big guys run the table. At one point, the Nxt community had a very public spat with Bitcoin developer Jeff Garzik. Garzik took issue with the Nxt marketing approach, its anonymous developers, and their responses to constructive criticism. Nxt responded to some of these claims, of course, but it remains one of the more controversial moments in its history. Another key problem the Nxt network ran into (like so many others) was blockchain bloat. Nodes get weighed down by the onerous task of having to store every transaction on the Nxt blockchain. This was one reason (among others) why Ardor/Ignis came into existence."
MEXC adalah bursa mata uang kripto terkemuka yang dipercaya oleh lebih dari 10 juta pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC dikenal sebagai bursa yang menawarkan pilihan token terbanyak, listing token tercepat, dan biaya trading terendah di pasar. Bergabunglah dengan MEXC sekarang juga untuk menikmati likuiditas terbaik dan biaya paling kompetitif di pasar!
Harga mata uang kripto tunduk pada risiko pasar dan volatilitas harga yang tinggi. Pastikan Anda berinvestasi pada proyek dan produk yang Anda kenal dan Anda pahami risikonya. Anda harus mempertimbangkan dengan cermat pengalaman investasi, situasi keuangan, tujuan investasi, dan toleransi risiko Anda serta berkonsultasi dengan penasihat keuangan independen sebelum melakukan investasi apa pun. Materi ini tidak boleh ditafsirkan sebagai nasihat keuangan. Kinerja masa lalu bukanlah indikator yang dapat diandalkan untuk kinerja masa depan. Nilai investasi Anda dapat naik maupun turun, dan Anda mungkin tidak memperoleh kembali jumlah yang Anda investasikan. Anda bertanggung jawab sepenuhnya atas keputusan investasi Anda. MEXC tidak bertanggung jawab atas kerugian yang mungkin Anda alami. Untuk informasi lebih lanjut, silakan lihat Ketentuan Penggunaan dan Peringatan Risiko kami. Harap perhatikan juga bahwa data yang berkaitan dengan mata uang kripto yang disebutkan di atas yang disajikan di sini (seperti harga aktualnya saat ini) didasarkan pada sumber pihak ketiga. Ini disajikan kepada Anda "sebagaimana adanya" dan hanya sebagai informasi, tanpa pernyataan atau jaminan apa pun. Tautan yang diberikan ke situs pihak ketiga juga tidak berada di bawah kendali MEXC. MEXC tidak bertanggung jawab atas keandalan dan keakuratan situs pihak ketiga tersebut beserta kontennya.
|1 NXT ke AUD
A$0.0016830296
|1 NXT ke GBP
￡0.0008258344
|1 NXT ke EUR
€0.0010035456
|1 NXT ke USD
$0.00104536
|1 NXT ke MYR
RM0.0046727592
|1 NXT ke TRY
₺0.0369639296
|1 NXT ke JPY
¥0.1644664888
|1 NXT ke RUB
₽0.1189097
|1 NXT ke INR
₹0.0894514552
|1 NXT ke IDR
Rp17.1370464384
|1 NXT ke PHP
₱0.0609549416
|1 NXT ke EGP
￡E.0.0531461024
|1 NXT ke BRL
R$0.0064603248
|1 NXT ke CAD
C$0.0014948648
|1 NXT ke BDT
৳0.12492052
|1 NXT ke NGN
₦1.6181963728
|1 NXT ke UAH
₴0.0439678416
|1 NXT ke VES
Bs0.05331336
|1 NXT ke PKR
Rs0.291185028
|1 NXT ke KZT
₸0.5487408248
|1 NXT ke THB
฿0.035908116
|1 NXT ke TWD
NT$0.03423554
|1 NXT ke CHF
Fr0.000940824
|1 NXT ke HKD
HK$0.0081119936
|1 NXT ke MAD
.د.م0.010558136