Apa yang dimaksud dengan Nova (NOVA)

Nova is more than just a meme on the Ethereum blockchain; it represents an innovative social experiment embodying the essence of Universal Basic Income (UBI) within a crypto-utopia. Nova aims to create a digital civilization shaped by collective agreement, where the value of NOVA is determined solely by community consensus, free from external influences. Description In order to help those who suffered great losses from the recent NFT rekt like Azuki and many others, we have taken the initiative to distribute Relief Funds to thirty Blue Chip NFT holders. Relief payments are traditionally given to the needy, but now relief payments are given to blue-chip holders in turn. We understand the challenges they face and empathize with their plight. Relief Funds Airdrop Eligibility To ensure a fair and transparent distribution of resources, we will provide a list-checking service. This service is designed to verify the eligibility of Blue Chip NFT holders, ensuring that the airdropped funds reach those who truly need assistance. Through this process, we aim to facilitate equitable distribution and enable the community to witness the transparent interaction between Nova and its members. Advocating for equal participation Nova upholds the principles of equal participation and inclusivity. We believe that every participant should have a voice in the decision-making process, independent of external influences. We encourage active participation from all community members, fostering an environment where diverse perspectives contribute to collective growth and progress.

Sumber Daya Nova (NOVA) Whitepaper Situs Web Resmi