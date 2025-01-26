Harga Lucky Block (LBLOCK)
Harga live Lucky Block (LBLOCK) hari ini adalah 0.00001553 USD. Aset ini memiliki kapitalisasi pasar sebesar $ 1.55M USD saat ini. Harga LBLOCK ke USD diperbarui secara aktual.
Kinerja Pasar Lucky Block Utama:
- Volume trading 24 jam adalah $ 474.41 USD
- Perubahan harga Lucky Block dalam sehari adalah +2.33%
- Aset ini memiliki suplai yang beredar sebanyak 100.00B USD
Dapatkan kabar terkini tentang harga aktual LBLOCK ke USD di MEXC. Pantau terus data dan analisis pasar terkini. Sangat penting untuk membuat keputusan trading yang cerdas di pasar mata uang kripto yang bergerak cepat. MEXC adalah platform andalan Anda untuk mendapatkan informasi harga LBLOCK yang akurat.
Sepanjang hari ini, perubahan harga Lucky Block ke USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 30 hari terakhir, perubahan harga Lucky Block ke USD adalah $ -0.0000001562.
Dalam 60 hari terakhir, perubahan harga Lucky Block ke USD adalah $ -0.0000000276.
Dalam 90 hari terakhir, perubahan harga Lucky Block ke USD adalah $ -0.000007155847057551302.
|Periode
|Perubahan (USD)
|Perubahan (%)
|Hari ini
|$ 0
|+2.33%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000001562
|-1.00%
|60 Hari
|$ -0.0000000276
|-0.17%
|90 Hari
|$ -0.000007155847057551302
|-31.54%
Temukan analisis harga Lucky Block terkini: Low & High 24 Jam, ATH, dan perubahan harian:
-0.35%
+2.33%
+12.85%
Pelajari statistik pasar secara mendalam: kapitalisasi pasar, volume 24 jam, dan suplai:
Lucky Block Casino & $LBLOCK is a trailblazing iGaming platform that combines the thrill of online gaming with the transformative power of cryptocurrency and Web 3.0 technology. Offering over 5,000 games, a VIP program, live casino experiences, a comprehensive sportsbook, token staking, futures trading, and life-changing jackpots, Lucky Block caters to a diverse range of gaming preferences. Since its inception, Lucky Block has driven hypergrowth, forging high-profile partnerships with Bundesliga team VfB Stuttgart as their exclusive Asian partner and UFC legend Michael Bisping. At the heart of the ecosystem lies the LBLOCK V2 token, a groundbreaking cryptocurrency that redefines the gaming experience. LBLOCK rewards users with exclusive perks such as rakebacks, cashback, tailored promotions, futures trading, jackpots, and staking opportunities. It gamifies the LBLOCK token while playing a pivotal role in the evolving Web 3.0 iGaming space, offering users additional value backed by the consistent growth of the casino platform. The Platinum Rollers Club NFTs further elevate the ecosystem. With only 3,500 NFTs minted, these assets grant holders access to unique NFT gaming opportunities and VIP experiences, integrating seamlessly with Lucky Block's offerings. Lucky Block's ecosystem and token utility are driven by a commitment to innovation, community engagement, and secure, rewarding gameplay. This dynamic approach positions Lucky Block as a leader in the iGaming and cryptocurrency spaces. The LBLOCK token serves as a versatile and dynamic currency within the Lucky Block ecosystem, designed to enhance user experiences while providing tangible value. As a gaming currency, LBLOCK enables players to access over 5,000 games, sports betting, and live casino features across the platform, including the Telegram-based casino. Players who use LBLOCK are rewarded with incentives like rakebacks and cashback of up to 15%, adding an extra layer of value to their gaming sessions. Exclusive access is another cornerstone of LBLOCK’s utility. Certain games, missions, features, and promotions will require LBLOCK for participation, fostering demand and creating a sense of exclusivity. Moreover, LBLOCK staking allows holders to earn passive income while unlocking rewards, bonuses, and entry into special events. This staking mechanism is an essential feature for long-term token holders, aligning with their goals for sustained value growth. Incentives and promotions are deeply integrated into LBLOCK’s utility. The token acts as the primary currency for accessing rewards like jackpot entries, free spins, and other exclusive offers. Holders can also enter LBLOCK-specific jackpots, and connecting their Platinum Rollers Club NFTs further amplifies their opportunities by granting additional tickets. Beyond the platform, LBLOCK has real-world applications. In 2025, a third-party platform will enable LBLOCK to be used for everyday purchases, expanding its utility beyond gaming. This groundbreaking feature aims to further drive demand for the token, bridging the gap between crypto and mainstream adoption. LBLOCK also supports tradability, allowing holders to exchange it for other cryptocurrencies or fiat on decentralized (DEXs) and centralized exchanges (CEXs). This flexibility ensures that the token adapts to market trends while maintaining its role as a core asset in the Lucky Block ecosystem. Finally, the introduction of futures trading adds another layer to LBLOCK’s utility. Set to launch as part of Lucky Block’s Web 3.0 offerings, this feature aligns with the token’s vision of providing a robust and versatile platform for the next generation of iGaming and cryptocurrency enthusiasts.
MEXC adalah bursa mata uang kripto terkemuka yang dipercaya oleh lebih dari 10 juta pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC dikenal sebagai bursa yang menawarkan pilihan token terbanyak, listing token tercepat, dan biaya trading terendah di pasar. Bergabunglah dengan MEXC sekarang juga untuk menikmati likuiditas terbaik dan biaya paling kompetitif di pasar!
Harga mata uang kripto tunduk pada risiko pasar dan volatilitas harga yang tinggi. Pastikan Anda berinvestasi pada proyek dan produk yang Anda kenal dan Anda pahami risikonya. Anda harus mempertimbangkan dengan cermat pengalaman investasi, situasi keuangan, tujuan investasi, dan toleransi risiko Anda serta berkonsultasi dengan penasihat keuangan independen sebelum melakukan investasi apa pun. Materi ini tidak boleh ditafsirkan sebagai nasihat keuangan. Kinerja masa lalu bukanlah indikator yang dapat diandalkan untuk kinerja masa depan. Nilai investasi Anda dapat naik maupun turun, dan Anda mungkin tidak memperoleh kembali jumlah yang Anda investasikan. Anda bertanggung jawab sepenuhnya atas keputusan investasi Anda. MEXC tidak bertanggung jawab atas kerugian yang mungkin Anda alami. Untuk informasi lebih lanjut, silakan lihat Ketentuan Penggunaan dan Peringatan Risiko kami. Harap perhatikan juga bahwa data yang berkaitan dengan mata uang kripto yang disebutkan di atas yang disajikan di sini (seperti harga aktualnya saat ini) didasarkan pada sumber pihak ketiga. Ini disajikan kepada Anda "sebagaimana adanya" dan hanya sebagai informasi, tanpa pernyataan atau jaminan apa pun. Tautan yang diberikan ke situs pihak ketiga juga tidak berada di bawah kendali MEXC. MEXC tidak bertanggung jawab atas keandalan dan keakuratan situs pihak ketiga tersebut beserta kontennya.
|1 LBLOCK ke AUD
A$0.0000245374
|1 LBLOCK ke GBP
￡0.000012424
|1 LBLOCK ke EUR
€0.0000147535
|1 LBLOCK ke USD
$0.00001553
|1 LBLOCK ke MYR
RM0.0000678661
|1 LBLOCK ke TRY
₺0.0005533339
|1 LBLOCK ke JPY
¥0.00242268
|1 LBLOCK ke RUB
₽0.001518834
|1 LBLOCK ke INR
₹0.0013383754
|1 LBLOCK ke IDR
Rp0.2504838359
|1 LBLOCK ke PHP
₱0.0009046225
|1 LBLOCK ke EGP
￡E.0.0007802272
|1 LBLOCK ke BRL
R$0.0000917823
|1 LBLOCK ke CAD
C$0.0000222079
|1 LBLOCK ke BDT
৳0.0018903116
|1 LBLOCK ke NGN
₦0.0241899939
|1 LBLOCK ke UAH
₴0.0006496199
|1 LBLOCK ke VES
Bs0.00086968
|1 LBLOCK ke PKR
Rs0.0043198248
|1 LBLOCK ke KZT
₸0.0080299418
|1 LBLOCK ke THB
฿0.0005210315
|1 LBLOCK ke TWD
NT$0.0005084522
|1 LBLOCK ke CHF
Fr0.000013977
|1 LBLOCK ke HKD
HK$0.0001208234
|1 LBLOCK ke MAD
.د.م0.0001546788