Harga Humanize ($HMT)
Harga live Humanize ($HMT) hari ini adalah 0.00200238 USD. Aset ini memiliki kapitalisasi pasar sebesar $ 0.00 USD saat ini. Harga $HMT ke USD diperbarui secara aktual.
Kinerja Pasar Humanize Utama:
- Volume trading 24 jam adalah $ 79.94K USD
- Perubahan harga Humanize dalam sehari adalah +23.03%
- Aset ini memiliki suplai yang beredar sebanyak 0.00 USD
Dapatkan kabar terkini tentang harga aktual $HMT ke USD di MEXC. Pantau terus data dan analisis pasar terkini. Sangat penting untuk membuat keputusan trading yang cerdas di pasar mata uang kripto yang bergerak cepat. MEXC adalah platform andalan Anda untuk mendapatkan informasi harga $HMT yang akurat.
Sepanjang hari ini, perubahan harga Humanize ke USD adalah $ +0.00037487.
Dalam 30 hari terakhir, perubahan harga Humanize ke USD adalah $ -0.0006878589.
Dalam 60 hari terakhir, perubahan harga Humanize ke USD adalah $ -0.0009972206.
Dalam 90 hari terakhir, perubahan harga Humanize ke USD adalah $ -0.002526749622560699.
|Periode
|Perubahan (USD)
|Perubahan (%)
|Hari ini
|$ +0.00037487
|+23.03%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0006878589
|-34.35%
|60 Hari
|$ -0.0009972206
|-49.80%
|90 Hari
|$ -0.002526749622560699
|-55.78%
Temukan analisis harga Humanize terkini: Low & High 24 Jam, ATH, dan perubahan harian:
+5.79%
+23.03%
-1.12%
Pelajari statistik pasar secara mendalam: kapitalisasi pasar, volume 24 jam, dan suplai:
We are a cryptocurrency trading company specializing in education and support for novice and professional traders based in Dubai - UAE. We believe that cryptocurrency and all technologies should be more “humanized” and accessible to everyone. In recent years, we have seen many people lose their money and life savings due to market manipulation or simply the lack of knowledge due to how complex the entire crypto sphere is for the average human being. We exists to humanize automated and cryptocurrencies trading and make it available to everyone. In our academy, we will make our technical analysis algorithm available, we will explain how to correctly approach the market, topics such as risk management will always be present and it will be the topic where we will apply a lot of attention and support. We will introduce multilingual support to break this barrier. Our support team will be made up of experienced traders and aligned with the company's philosophy. Our HMT Token will be used to pay the academy fees, for the stakers or holders we will give special discounts and advantages. HMT runs natively on BSC, 95% of the total supply will be locked and released according to pre-established rules, this guarantees its users that the team and the company will remain committed in the long term. We will use part of the profits of the business to buyback tokens and burn them so that, in this way, we can constantly reduce the HMT circulation supply. We have a project being developed by the legal and IT team that will solve a "humanization" problem in the crypto sphere. We are not going to announce it yet to protect the idea but we are sure it will be well accepted by the crypto community. It will also be beneficial for users of our HMT token. “The measure of our lives is not determined by what we achieve for ourselves; it’s determined by what we share, give, and contribute to others.” – Marie Forleo This sentence clearly reflects our mission, we will use the proceeds from sales of our NFT collection and allocate part of the profits to our Humanize Foundation to spread kindness and help for those who need it most. We will never forget our planet, which also needs the intervention of all of us to minimize the damage that human beings have caused over the last few decades. A project made by people for people.
MEXC adalah bursa mata uang kripto terkemuka yang dipercaya oleh lebih dari 10 juta pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC dikenal sebagai bursa yang menawarkan pilihan token terbanyak, listing token tercepat, dan biaya trading terendah di pasar. Bergabunglah dengan MEXC sekarang juga untuk menikmati likuiditas terbaik dan biaya paling kompetitif di pasar!
Harga mata uang kripto tunduk pada risiko pasar dan volatilitas harga yang tinggi. Pastikan Anda berinvestasi pada proyek dan produk yang Anda kenal dan Anda pahami risikonya. Anda harus mempertimbangkan dengan cermat pengalaman investasi, situasi keuangan, tujuan investasi, dan toleransi risiko Anda serta berkonsultasi dengan penasihat keuangan independen sebelum melakukan investasi apa pun. Materi ini tidak boleh ditafsirkan sebagai nasihat keuangan. Kinerja masa lalu bukanlah indikator yang dapat diandalkan untuk kinerja masa depan. Nilai investasi Anda dapat naik maupun turun, dan Anda mungkin tidak memperoleh kembali jumlah yang Anda investasikan. Anda bertanggung jawab sepenuhnya atas keputusan investasi Anda. MEXC tidak bertanggung jawab atas kerugian yang mungkin Anda alami. Untuk informasi lebih lanjut, silakan lihat Ketentuan Penggunaan dan Peringatan Risiko kami. Harap perhatikan juga bahwa data yang berkaitan dengan mata uang kripto yang disebutkan di atas yang disajikan di sini (seperti harga aktualnya saat ini) didasarkan pada sumber pihak ketiga. Ini disajikan kepada Anda "sebagaimana adanya" dan hanya sebagai informasi, tanpa pernyataan atau jaminan apa pun. Tautan yang diberikan ke situs pihak ketiga juga tidak berada di bawah kendali MEXC. MEXC tidak bertanggung jawab atas keandalan dan keakuratan situs pihak ketiga tersebut beserta kontennya.
|1 $HMT ke AUD
A$0.0031637604
|1 $HMT ke GBP
￡0.001601904
|1 $HMT ke EUR
€0.001902261
|1 $HMT ke USD
$0.00200238
|1 $HMT ke MYR
RM0.0087904482
|1 $HMT ke TRY
₺0.0714449184
|1 $HMT ke JPY
¥0.3112098996
|1 $HMT ke RUB
₽0.1999776906
|1 $HMT ke INR
₹0.1728454416
|1 $HMT ke IDR
Rp32.2964470914
|1 $HMT ke PHP
₱0.1168989444
|1 $HMT ke EGP
￡E.0.1006996902
|1 $HMT ke BRL
R$0.0118540896
|1 $HMT ke CAD
C$0.0028634034
|1 $HMT ke BDT
৳0.243889884
|1 $HMT ke NGN
₦3.114101376
|1 $HMT ke UAH
₴0.0839798172
|1 $HMT ke VES
Bs0.11213328
|1 $HMT ke PKR
Rs0.5574425682
|1 $HMT ke KZT
₸1.0412776476
|1 $HMT ke THB
฿0.0675202536
|1 $HMT ke TWD
NT$0.065377707
|1 $HMT ke CHF
Fr0.001802142
|1 $HMT ke HKD
HK$0.0155785164
|1 $HMT ke MAD
.د.م0.0199837524