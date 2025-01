Apa yang dimaksud dengan Horizon Blockchain (HM)

Horizon, similar to other independent technologies or applications within the ecosystem, possesses its own funding and operational framework. Its development and deployment are pursued independently of the extensiveness of marketing strategies in place. It is our conviction that launching an extensive marketing campaign is a critical and opportune undertaking. This initiative is projected to elevate the existing product to a global scale, procure new partnerships, broaden the application scope, engage a substantial user base, establish a proficient marketing team, speed up the pace of development, and realize various other outcomes. The implementation of a successful marketing strategy, in conjunction with the accomplishments attained through years of development, is anticipated to notably increase the market value of the entire ecosystem. This surge in value is expected to enhance the turnover of commercial activities within the network, thereby generating profits for investors. Furthermore, the amplified market value of the ecosystem directly correlates to a heightened value of investors’ shares in fixed assets. The asset’s framework is designed to appreciate in value as the marketing campaign gains traction. As demand surges for the Horizon Security Blockchain, the Horizon Marketing token increases in worth, trade operations become more streamlined, asset holders yield higher returns, the marketing budget expands, and the campaign escalates. Furthermore, the asset sustains its value over time by providing exchange options for a revenue-generating asset within the Horizon Security Blockchain

Sumber Daya Horizon Blockchain (HM) Whitepaper Situs Web Resmi