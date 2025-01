Apa yang dimaksud dengan GalleryCoin (GLR)

Art trading is active globally, but it poses various issues such as fraud and forgery, as well as problems related to foreign exchange fees that come with cross-border transactions. On the Canvas N platform, you can trade not only in currencies such as KRW and USD but also using GalleryCoin. Through this, we can resolve issues related to foreign exchange and simplify overseas remittance. Additionally, by utilizing blockchain technology, we can prevent fraud and forgery, which are continuous issues in the art market, and guarantee trust in transactions between parties by preventing tax evasion and money laundering in the distribution process of artworks. By utilizing this technology, information related to the distribution of artworks can be permanently and immutably stored as a hash value. Additionally, artists themselves can store information on the blockchain to prove ownership of their assets' copyrights.

Sumber Daya GalleryCoin (GLR) Situs Web Resmi