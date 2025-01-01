Harga FOAM (FOAM)
Harga live FOAM (FOAM) hari ini adalah 0 USD. Aset ini memiliki kapitalisasi pasar sebesar $ 216.89K USD saat ini. Harga FOAM ke USD diperbarui secara aktual.
Kinerja Pasar FOAM Utama:
- Volume trading 24 jam adalah $ 13.17K USD
- Perubahan harga FOAM dalam sehari adalah -30.21%
- Aset ini memiliki suplai yang beredar sebanyak 355.36M USD
Dapatkan kabar terkini tentang harga aktual FOAM ke USD di MEXC. Pantau terus data dan analisis pasar terkini. Sangat penting untuk membuat keputusan trading yang cerdas di pasar mata uang kripto yang bergerak cepat. MEXC adalah platform andalan Anda untuk mendapatkan informasi harga FOAM yang akurat.
Sepanjang hari ini, perubahan harga FOAM ke USD adalah $ -0.000264254358636663.
Dalam 30 hari terakhir, perubahan harga FOAM ke USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 60 hari terakhir, perubahan harga FOAM ke USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 90 hari terakhir, perubahan harga FOAM ke USD adalah $ 0.
|Periode
|Perubahan (USD)
|Perubahan (%)
|Hari ini
|$ -0.000264254358636663
|-30.21%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-90.75%
|60 Hari
|$ 0
|-90.95%
|90 Hari
|$ 0
|--
Temukan analisis harga FOAM terkini: Low & High 24 Jam, ATH, dan perubahan harian:
+54.62%
-30.21%
-41.14%
Pelajari statistik pasar secara mendalam: kapitalisasi pasar, volume 24 jam, dan suplai:
FOAM is an open protocol for proof of location on Ethereum. Our mission is to build a consensus driven map of the world, empowering a fully decentralized web3 economy with verifiable location data. FOAM incentivizes the infrastructure needed for privacy-preserving and fraud-proof location verification. The starting point for FOAM is static proof of location, where a community of Cartographers curate geographic Points of Interest on the FOAM map. Through global community-driven efforts, FOAM’s dynamic proof of location protocol will enable a permissionless and privacy-preserving network of radio beacons that is independent from external centralized sources and capable of providing secure location verification services. FOAM Token Functionality 1. Add and Curate Geographic Points of Interest The FOAM Spatial Index Visualizer allows Cartographers to participate in interactive TCR POIs on a map. Users can add points to the map, validate new candidates and verify the map by visiting real world locations. The FOAM Token Curated Registry unlocks mapping in a secure and permissionless fashion and allows locations to be ranked and maintained by token balances. Users can deposit FOAM Tokens into POIs on the map to increase attention those POIs might receive. 2. Signal for Zone Incentivisation A further potential use of the FOAM Token by Cartographers is to stake their FOAM Tokens to Signal. Signaling is a mechanism designed to allow Cartographers to incentivize the expansion and geographic coverage of the FOAM network. To Signal, a Cartographer stakes FOAM Tokens to a Signaling smart contract by reference to a particular area. These staked tokens serve as indicators of demand, and are proportionate to (i) the length of time staking (the earlier, the better), and (ii) the number of tokens staked (the less well-served areas, the better). In the context of the contingent Dynamic Proof of Location concept (described further in the Product Whitepaper), these indicators are the weighted references that determine the spatial mining rewards. 3. Contribute to Potential Secure Location Services as Zone Anchor or Verifier The FOAM protocol may allow users to provide work and secure localization services and location verification for smart contracts and be rewarded for their own efforts with new FOAM Tokens in the form of mining rewards. Devices and real world contracts can be programmed to designate attestations and track interactions and transactions on the map. With the addition of necessary radio hardware by individual users and the grass roots expansion of the FOAM network, it may be possible for location status to be proved in a different manner. Location could be proved through a time synchronization protocol that would ensure continuity of a distributed clock, whereby specialized hardware could synchronize nodes’ clocks over radio to provide location services in a given area. As explained further in the following paragraph, this ‘Dynamic Proof of Location’ is contingent on a number of factors outside of Foamspace’s control.
MEXC adalah bursa mata uang kripto terkemuka yang dipercaya oleh lebih dari 10 juta pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC dikenal sebagai bursa yang menawarkan pilihan token terbanyak, listing token tercepat, dan biaya trading terendah di pasar. Bergabunglah dengan MEXC sekarang juga untuk menikmati likuiditas terbaik dan biaya paling kompetitif di pasar!
Harga mata uang kripto tunduk pada risiko pasar dan volatilitas harga yang tinggi. Pastikan Anda berinvestasi pada proyek dan produk yang Anda kenal dan Anda pahami risikonya. Anda harus mempertimbangkan dengan cermat pengalaman investasi, situasi keuangan, tujuan investasi, dan toleransi risiko Anda serta berkonsultasi dengan penasihat keuangan independen sebelum melakukan investasi apa pun. Materi ini tidak boleh ditafsirkan sebagai nasihat keuangan. Kinerja masa lalu bukanlah indikator yang dapat diandalkan untuk kinerja masa depan. Nilai investasi Anda dapat naik maupun turun, dan Anda mungkin tidak memperoleh kembali jumlah yang Anda investasikan. Anda bertanggung jawab sepenuhnya atas keputusan investasi Anda. MEXC tidak bertanggung jawab atas kerugian yang mungkin Anda alami. Untuk informasi lebih lanjut, silakan lihat Ketentuan Penggunaan dan Peringatan Risiko kami. Harap perhatikan juga bahwa data yang berkaitan dengan mata uang kripto yang disebutkan di atas yang disajikan di sini (seperti harga aktualnya saat ini) didasarkan pada sumber pihak ketiga. Ini disajikan kepada Anda "sebagaimana adanya" dan hanya sebagai informasi, tanpa pernyataan atau jaminan apa pun. Tautan yang diberikan ke situs pihak ketiga juga tidak berada di bawah kendali MEXC. MEXC tidak bertanggung jawab atas keandalan dan keakuratan situs pihak ketiga tersebut beserta kontennya.
|1 FOAM ke AUD
A$--
|1 FOAM ke GBP
￡--
|1 FOAM ke EUR
€--
|1 FOAM ke USD
$--
|1 FOAM ke MYR
RM--
|1 FOAM ke TRY
₺--
|1 FOAM ke JPY
¥--
|1 FOAM ke RUB
₽--
|1 FOAM ke INR
₹--
|1 FOAM ke IDR
Rp--
|1 FOAM ke PHP
₱--
|1 FOAM ke EGP
￡E.--
|1 FOAM ke BRL
R$--
|1 FOAM ke CAD
C$--
|1 FOAM ke BDT
৳--
|1 FOAM ke NGN
₦--
|1 FOAM ke UAH
₴--
|1 FOAM ke VES
Bs--
|1 FOAM ke PKR
Rs--
|1 FOAM ke KZT
₸--
|1 FOAM ke THB
฿--
|1 FOAM ke TWD
NT$--
|1 FOAM ke CHF
Fr--
|1 FOAM ke HKD
HK$--
|1 FOAM ke MAD
.د.م--