Harga Evadore (EVA)
Harga live Evadore (EVA) hari ini adalah 0 USD. Aset ini memiliki kapitalisasi pasar sebesar $ 97.91K USD saat ini. Harga EVA ke USD diperbarui secara aktual.
Kinerja Pasar Evadore Utama:
- Volume trading 24 jam adalah $ 9.95K USD
- Perubahan harga Evadore dalam sehari adalah +14.04%
- Aset ini memiliki suplai yang beredar sebanyak 666.49M USD
Dapatkan kabar terkini tentang harga aktual EVA ke USD di MEXC. Pantau terus data dan analisis pasar terkini. Sangat penting untuk membuat keputusan trading yang cerdas di pasar mata uang kripto yang bergerak cepat. MEXC adalah platform andalan Anda untuk mendapatkan informasi harga EVA yang akurat.
Sepanjang hari ini, perubahan harga Evadore ke USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 30 hari terakhir, perubahan harga Evadore ke USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 60 hari terakhir, perubahan harga Evadore ke USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 90 hari terakhir, perubahan harga Evadore ke USD adalah $ 0.
|Periode
|Perubahan (USD)
|Perubahan (%)
|Hari ini
|$ 0
|+14.04%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-26.51%
|60 Hari
|$ 0
|-35.43%
|90 Hari
|$ 0
|--
Temukan analisis harga Evadore terkini: Low & High 24 Jam, ATH, dan perubahan harian:
+0.81%
+14.04%
-4.35%
Pelajari statistik pasar secara mendalam: kapitalisasi pasar, volume 24 jam, dan suplai:
# What is the project about? Evadore is a Regenarative Finance (ReFi) project created to leave the world in the best way for future generations and to find solutions to environmental problems around the world. To learn more about Evadore, go and read our detailed whitepaper: https://docs.evadore.io/ Evadore was established in May 2023 by a team based in Turkey, with the objective of developing a blockchain technology aimed at achieving carbon neutrality, in response to the pressing global climate issue. A significant portion of the energy consumed by current blockchain technology and mining operations is derived from non-renewable fossil fuel sources, hence exacerbating the ongoing climate problem. The provision of assistance to renewable energy sources assumes a significant role in the mitigation of fossil fuel usage. The Evadore foundation is now engaged in the use of renewable energies and endeavours to exemplify the initial steps that humanity can do in order to contribute towards global betterment. # What makes your project unique? Compared to other blockchains, Evadore aims at achieving carbon neutrality. This is done by applying regenerative finance principles to blockchain technology, we can create a financial system that is more sustainable, equitable, and transparent. This can help promote sustainable development, reduce inequality, and support the well-being of people and the planet # History of the project? Since the project's inception on May 24th, 2023, we have been working hard to expand its ecosystem. We have also built a large team of more than 20 people who are dedicated to making the Evadore project a success. The features within our current ecosystem: - Evalabs - Eva Chain - GreenWallet - EvaPay - EvaForest - EvaStore - CarbonEva More information about these features of the Evadore ecosystem can be found on the website: https://evadore.io/ecosystem.html # What is next for Evadore? Today (September 15th, 2023) Evadore has had its IEO on four different exchanges: LBANK: https://www.lbank.com/en-US/trade/evadore_usdt/ XT.COM: https://www.xt.com/en/trade/eva_usdt P2PB2B: https://p2pb2b.com/trade/EVA_USDT/ BITMART: https://www.bitmart.com/trade/en-US?layout=pro&theme=dark&symbol=EVA_USDT After reaching this important milestone, we continue to create additional strategic alliances to expand our network and, consequently, our ecosystem. The marketing campaigns are intended to reach potential investors and developers who wish to build on our chain. More information about what is next for Evadore can be found here: https://docs.evadore.io/roadmap/the-future-of-evadore-updates-and-roadmap # What can the EVA token be used for? The EVA token is used within our ecosystem. The more Evadore users and developers there are in our ecosystem, the more valuable the native token will become. EVA token can be compared to the utility of BNB, ETH, and other major blockchain native coins. Please feel free to email us at info@evadore.io if you require any additional information.
MEXC adalah bursa mata uang kripto terkemuka yang dipercaya oleh lebih dari 10 juta pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC dikenal sebagai bursa yang menawarkan pilihan token terbanyak, listing token tercepat, dan biaya trading terendah di pasar. Bergabunglah dengan MEXC sekarang juga untuk menikmati likuiditas terbaik dan biaya paling kompetitif di pasar!
Harga mata uang kripto tunduk pada risiko pasar dan volatilitas harga yang tinggi. Pastikan Anda berinvestasi pada proyek dan produk yang Anda kenal dan Anda pahami risikonya. Anda harus mempertimbangkan dengan cermat pengalaman investasi, situasi keuangan, tujuan investasi, dan toleransi risiko Anda serta berkonsultasi dengan penasihat keuangan independen sebelum melakukan investasi apa pun. Materi ini tidak boleh ditafsirkan sebagai nasihat keuangan. Kinerja masa lalu bukanlah indikator yang dapat diandalkan untuk kinerja masa depan. Nilai investasi Anda dapat naik maupun turun, dan Anda mungkin tidak memperoleh kembali jumlah yang Anda investasikan. Anda bertanggung jawab sepenuhnya atas keputusan investasi Anda. MEXC tidak bertanggung jawab atas kerugian yang mungkin Anda alami. Untuk informasi lebih lanjut, silakan lihat Ketentuan Penggunaan dan Peringatan Risiko kami. Harap perhatikan juga bahwa data yang berkaitan dengan mata uang kripto yang disebutkan di atas yang disajikan di sini (seperti harga aktualnya saat ini) didasarkan pada sumber pihak ketiga. Ini disajikan kepada Anda "sebagaimana adanya" dan hanya sebagai informasi, tanpa pernyataan atau jaminan apa pun. Tautan yang diberikan ke situs pihak ketiga juga tidak berada di bawah kendali MEXC. MEXC tidak bertanggung jawab atas keandalan dan keakuratan situs pihak ketiga tersebut beserta kontennya.
|1 EVA ke AUD
A$--
|1 EVA ke GBP
￡--
|1 EVA ke EUR
€--
|1 EVA ke USD
$--
|1 EVA ke MYR
RM--
|1 EVA ke TRY
₺--
|1 EVA ke JPY
¥--
|1 EVA ke RUB
₽--
|1 EVA ke INR
₹--
|1 EVA ke IDR
Rp--
|1 EVA ke PHP
₱--
|1 EVA ke EGP
￡E.--
|1 EVA ke BRL
R$--
|1 EVA ke CAD
C$--
|1 EVA ke BDT
৳--
|1 EVA ke NGN
₦--
|1 EVA ke UAH
₴--
|1 EVA ke VES
Bs--
|1 EVA ke PKR
Rs--
|1 EVA ke KZT
₸--
|1 EVA ke THB
฿--
|1 EVA ke TWD
NT$--
|1 EVA ke CHF
Fr--
|1 EVA ke HKD
HK$--
|1 EVA ke MAD
.د.م--