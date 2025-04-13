Harga Dog shit going nowhere (DOGSHIT2)
Harga live Dog shit going nowhere (DOGSHIT2) hari ini adalah 0 USD. Aset ini memiliki kapitalisasi pasar sebesar $ 259.36K USD saat ini. Harga DOGSHIT2 ke USD diperbarui secara aktual.
Kinerja Pasar Dog shit going nowhere Utama:
- Volume trading 24 jam adalah -- USD
- Perubahan harga Dog shit going nowhere dalam sehari adalah +9.75%
- Aset ini memiliki suplai yang beredar sebanyak 999.77M USD
Dapatkan kabar terkini tentang harga aktual DOGSHIT2 ke USD di MEXC. Pantau terus data dan analisis pasar terkini. Sangat penting untuk membuat keputusan trading yang cerdas di pasar mata uang kripto yang bergerak cepat. MEXC adalah platform andalan Anda untuk mendapatkan informasi harga DOGSHIT2 yang akurat.
Sepanjang hari ini, perubahan harga Dog shit going nowhere ke USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 30 hari terakhir, perubahan harga Dog shit going nowhere ke USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 60 hari terakhir, perubahan harga Dog shit going nowhere ke USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 90 hari terakhir, perubahan harga Dog shit going nowhere ke USD adalah $ 0.
|Periode
|Perubahan (USD)
|Perubahan (%)
|Hari ini
|$ 0
|+9.75%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-30.80%
|60 Hari
|$ 0
|-86.97%
|90 Hari
|$ 0
|--
Temukan analisis harga Dog shit going nowhere terkini: Low & High 24 Jam, ATH, dan perubahan harian:
+0.79%
+9.75%
+7.46%
Pelajari statistik pasar secara mendalam: kapitalisasi pasar, volume 24 jam, dan suplai:
Dog Shit Going Nowhere (DOGSHIT2) is more than just a provocative name; it's a symbol of rebellion against the established norms of the cryptocurrency world. This project was born from the desire to create a token that represents the unfiltered, sometimes absurd, reality of the crypto space – a space where groundbreaking innovation often coexists with fleeting trends and meme-driven narratives. DOGSHIT2 is a direct, honest reflection of the often turbulent and unpredictable nature of the markets, providing a platform for those who identify with the struggle, the underdog mentality, and the raw, unfiltered side of the digital asset revolution. We call it "the trenches vs. the suits." DOGSHIT2 is designed to resonate with those who feel left behind by the polished presentations and institutional hype. It's for the everyday crypto participant who has navigated the ups and downs, the pump and dumps, and the endless cycle of promises and disappointments. This token embraces the messy, authentic side of crypto, offering a shared space for those who aren't afraid to acknowledge the sometimes-chaotic nature of this world. Beyond its symbolic representation, DOGSHIT2 also aims to cultivate a strong, engaged community. By providing a transparent and relatable platform, we want to foster a space where individuals can connect and engage in a token that resonates with their own experiences. We believe in the power of shared narratives and intend to build a project where community participation is the driving force behind its evolution. DOGSHIT2 is designed to be a token for the people, by the people. This is a movement, not just a coin. Our intention is not to be another derivative project seeking to emulate the hype; rather, we want to provide a unique perspective and token, one that embodies the spirit of the true crypto believer. DOGSHIT2 is a call for authenticity in a world increasingly dominated by carefully crafted facades. We believe it's time to acknowledge the reality of the trenches and to build a token that acknowledges the struggle. The ticker symbol DOGSHIT2 represents the project's core ethos: it's bold, it's brash, and it doesn't apologize for being what it is. We are fully aware of the unconventional nature of the name, and it is entirely deliberate. We intend to use the moniker to showcase the project's uniqueness. DOGSHIT2 has a max supply and total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens, aiming for a decentralized and inclusive token distribution. The contract address for DOGSHIT2 is BXebtR4k2WiaZ1HJmxcZkoCdxSBx1g1xnEpVra9Ppump. This contract is public and auditable for transparency.
