Harga DGWToken (DGW)
Harga live DGWToken (DGW) hari ini adalah 1.2 USD. Aset ini memiliki kapitalisasi pasar sebesar $ 0.00 USD saat ini. Harga DGW ke USD diperbarui secara aktual.
Kinerja Pasar DGWToken Utama:
- Volume trading 24 jam adalah $ 31.67K USD
- Perubahan harga DGWToken dalam sehari adalah +0.99%
- Aset ini memiliki suplai yang beredar sebanyak 0.00 USD
Dapatkan kabar terkini tentang harga aktual DGW ke USD di MEXC. Pantau terus data dan analisis pasar terkini. Sangat penting untuk membuat keputusan trading yang cerdas di pasar mata uang kripto yang bergerak cepat. MEXC adalah platform andalan Anda untuk mendapatkan informasi harga DGW yang akurat.
Sepanjang hari ini, perubahan harga DGWToken ke USD adalah $ +0.01179542.
Dalam 30 hari terakhir, perubahan harga DGWToken ke USD adalah $ -0.0336562800.
Dalam 60 hari terakhir, perubahan harga DGWToken ke USD adalah $ -0.1749675600.
Dalam 90 hari terakhir, perubahan harga DGWToken ke USD adalah $ +0.3307920938493715.
|Periode
|Perubahan (USD)
|Perubahan (%)
|Hari ini
|$ +0.01179542
|+0.99%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0336562800
|-2.80%
|60 Hari
|$ -0.1749675600
|-14.58%
|90 Hari
|$ +0.3307920938493715
|+38.06%
Temukan analisis harga DGWToken terkini: Low & High 24 Jam, ATH, dan perubahan harian:
+0.10%
+0.99%
-2.92%
Pelajari statistik pasar secara mendalam: kapitalisasi pasar, volume 24 jam, dan suplai:
Welcome to an extraordinary expedition with us, where the spirit of the daring prevails, and challenges are seen as potential victories. At Degen Wallet, we don't just create Web3 wallets; we craft an unparalleled experience for venture capital enthusiasts and those seeking high-performance opportunities. Your journey begins here, where every obstacle transforms into a probable triumph. Degen Wallet Whitepaper v1.0 📖 Story The Story Embarking on our exhilarating journey, we draw inspiration from the ancient Greek reverence for fire and power, epitomized by the symbolic Olympic flame. In the heart of ancient Greece, the flame was more than just a source of light; it symbolized the indomitable spirit of the adventurous Degeneres. The commencement of the Olympics witnessed a captivating ritual: the lighting of a grand cauldron on Hera's altar. This ritual, steeped in tradition, infused the Games with a profound sense of significance. The flame, flickering and dancing, became a beacon of victory, an emblem of glory, and a manifestation of strength that echoed across the ages. As the flame blazed, so did the fervor of the athletes, each step they took resonating with the legacy of ancient champions. In our pursuit of excellence at Degen Wallet, we too honor this tradition. Our commitment is not merely to craft Web3 wallets, but to kindle the flame of unparalleled experiences for venture capital enthusiasts and high-performance seekers. In the luminosity of this metaphorical flame, we invite you to join us on a journey where challenges are not obstacles but stepping stones to triumph. Let the fire within you be ignited, as we embrace the ethos of the Degenerate spirit and usher in an era of victories, glory, and enduring strength. Your adventure with Degen Wallet has just begun, where the flame of opportunity burns eternally bright. 1. The Genesis and Heart of Degeners Embark on a profound exploration of the Degeners culture with Degen Wallet, a cryptocurrency project that goes beyond the ordinary. This unconventional spirit is characterised by daring individuals who are unafraid to face challenges. This is more than a course of action; it's a philosophy, and Degen Wallet is where the daring and the fantastic will find a home. 2. Riding the Wave of Consumer Demand Degen Wallet's in-depth familiarity with consumer wants and needs makes it more than a concept. A group of users is seeking profitable venture capital opportunities, and we get that. This is the driving force behind our creation of Degen Wallet, a community for genuine explorers. 3. Degener's Special Web3 Wallet A regular wallet isn't the Degen Wallet. Our mission is to become the premier Web3 wallet for venture capitalists, a haven where the community can revel in its coziness while enjoying all our features. 4. Top-Notch Venture Capital Attributes Staking, high APR farming, AI agents, and derivatives are some of the high-performance but risky investment features we're dedicated to developing. Features like these also present chances for the community to benefit from innovation and see profits rise. 5. A Resilient Foothold in the Degener Ecosystem: A Vision for the Future The Degen Wallet plays a crucial role beyond a simple wallet in the Degener ecosystem. In the future, we hope that Degen Wallet will serve as a one-stop shop for explorers and help shape new crypto cultures and trends. Where natural risk-takers can discover limitless investment opportunities and reignite their Degenerate spirit: Degen Wallet. Join us on this exciting adventure as we immerse ourselves in our world!
|1 DGW ke AUD
A$1.908
|1 DGW ke GBP
￡0.972
|1 DGW ke EUR
€1.152
|1 DGW ke USD
$1.2
|1 DGW ke MYR
RM5.328
|1 DGW ke TRY
₺42.78
|1 DGW ke JPY
¥187.14
|1 DGW ke RUB
₽119.388
|1 DGW ke INR
₹103.86
|1 DGW ke IDR
Rp19,672.128
|1 DGW ke PHP
₱70.26
|1 DGW ke EGP
￡E.60.36
|1 DGW ke BRL
R$7.224
|1 DGW ke CAD
C$1.716
|1 DGW ke BDT
৳145.308
|1 DGW ke NGN
₦1,860.456
|1 DGW ke UAH
₴50.556
|1 DGW ke VES
Bs66
|1 DGW ke PKR
Rs332.772
|1 DGW ke KZT
₸625.32
|1 DGW ke THB
฿40.632
|1 DGW ke TWD
NT$39.336
|1 DGW ke CHF
Fr1.08
|1 DGW ke HKD
HK$9.336
|1 DGW ke MAD
.د.م11.976