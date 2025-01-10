Harga dFund (DFND)
Harga live dFund (DFND) hari ini adalah 0 USD. Aset ini memiliki kapitalisasi pasar sebesar $ 108.61K USD saat ini. Harga DFND ke USD diperbarui secara aktual.
Kinerja Pasar dFund Utama:
- Volume trading 24 jam adalah $ 7.41 USD
- Perubahan harga dFund dalam sehari adalah +0.49%
- Aset ini memiliki suplai yang beredar sebanyak 332.45M USD
Dapatkan kabar terkini tentang harga aktual DFND ke USD di MEXC. Pantau terus data dan analisis pasar terkini. Sangat penting untuk membuat keputusan trading yang cerdas di pasar mata uang kripto yang bergerak cepat. MEXC adalah platform andalan Anda untuk mendapatkan informasi harga DFND yang akurat.
Sepanjang hari ini, perubahan harga dFund ke USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 30 hari terakhir, perubahan harga dFund ke USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 60 hari terakhir, perubahan harga dFund ke USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 90 hari terakhir, perubahan harga dFund ke USD adalah $ 0.
|Periode
|Perubahan (USD)
|Perubahan (%)
|Hari ini
|$ 0
|+0.49%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+28.27%
|60 Hari
|$ 0
|+63.21%
|90 Hari
|$ 0
|--
Temukan analisis harga dFund terkini: Low & High 24 Jam, ATH, dan perubahan harian:
+0.03%
+0.49%
+5.23%
Pelajari statistik pasar secara mendalam: kapitalisasi pasar, volume 24 jam, dan suplai:
dFund is a project that aims to build an all-encompassing platform combining advanced DeFi smart-contract-powered features including decentralized hedge funds, direct p2p lending, credit scores, DAO governance and a secondary marketplace for synthetic assets into one easy to use platform. Every user on the platform will be able to start their own decentralized hedge fund, or invest in one, and decentralized hedge funds on the platform will be ranked by their performance (roi), so people can make informed decisions. The founder of the decentralized hedge fund can only swap / trade with user funds, while withdrawals and payouts are automated by smart contracts, therefore eliminating the possibility of scam or pyramid schemes. The platform will also enable users to participate in direct p2p lending, where every user sets the loan amount, interest rate, loan duration, and collateral requirement, which can be even under or over 100% allowing for under and over collateralized loans. Every borrower on the platform will have a credit rating, and lenders can set the minimum credit rating required to take the loan, and even set different collateral requirements and interest rates for users with different credit ratings. If someone never got liquidated on their loan aka never defaulted and always paid back the loan amount + interest on time, they will have a very high credit rating, while users who get liquidated / default many times will see their credit rating slip down. Credit rating can be improved or worsened over time. The platform will also have a secondary marketplace for synthetic assets where users can buy and sell the loans, therefore allowing lenders to exit their positions and delegate the risk and waiting time to other users. So for example, if a user is lending a loan with a 10% interest rate, but they need money / liquidity urgently or they simply don’t want to wait until the end of the loan duration, they can instead decide to sell their loan, and maybe someone will buy it for 4% instantly, which would mean a 6% profit for them after they receive the original 10% interest at the end of the loan’s duration, which is beneficial for both a buyer and the seller. For the seller (the original lender), they don’t have to wait and they are getting a smaller profit with no risk, and for the buyer of the loan, they are receiving a higher profit for waiting until the end of the loan’s duration. This is in many ways similar to real life bond market.
MEXC adalah bursa mata uang kripto terkemuka yang dipercaya oleh lebih dari 10 juta pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC dikenal sebagai bursa yang menawarkan pilihan token terbanyak, listing token tercepat, dan biaya trading terendah di pasar. Bergabunglah dengan MEXC sekarang juga untuk menikmati likuiditas terbaik dan biaya paling kompetitif di pasar!
Harga mata uang kripto tunduk pada risiko pasar dan volatilitas harga yang tinggi. Pastikan Anda berinvestasi pada proyek dan produk yang Anda kenal dan Anda pahami risikonya. Anda harus mempertimbangkan dengan cermat pengalaman investasi, situasi keuangan, tujuan investasi, dan toleransi risiko Anda serta berkonsultasi dengan penasihat keuangan independen sebelum melakukan investasi apa pun. Materi ini tidak boleh ditafsirkan sebagai nasihat keuangan. Kinerja masa lalu bukanlah indikator yang dapat diandalkan untuk kinerja masa depan. Nilai investasi Anda dapat naik maupun turun, dan Anda mungkin tidak memperoleh kembali jumlah yang Anda investasikan. Anda bertanggung jawab sepenuhnya atas keputusan investasi Anda. MEXC tidak bertanggung jawab atas kerugian yang mungkin Anda alami. Untuk informasi lebih lanjut, silakan lihat Ketentuan Penggunaan dan Peringatan Risiko kami. Harap perhatikan juga bahwa data yang berkaitan dengan mata uang kripto yang disebutkan di atas yang disajikan di sini (seperti harga aktualnya saat ini) didasarkan pada sumber pihak ketiga. Ini disajikan kepada Anda "sebagaimana adanya" dan hanya sebagai informasi, tanpa pernyataan atau jaminan apa pun. Tautan yang diberikan ke situs pihak ketiga juga tidak berada di bawah kendali MEXC. MEXC tidak bertanggung jawab atas keandalan dan keakuratan situs pihak ketiga tersebut beserta kontennya.
|1 DFND ke AUD
A$--
|1 DFND ke GBP
￡--
|1 DFND ke EUR
€--
|1 DFND ke USD
$--
|1 DFND ke MYR
RM--
|1 DFND ke TRY
₺--
|1 DFND ke JPY
¥--
|1 DFND ke RUB
₽--
|1 DFND ke INR
₹--
|1 DFND ke IDR
Rp--
|1 DFND ke PHP
₱--
|1 DFND ke EGP
￡E.--
|1 DFND ke BRL
R$--
|1 DFND ke CAD
C$--
|1 DFND ke BDT
৳--
|1 DFND ke NGN
₦--
|1 DFND ke UAH
₴--
|1 DFND ke VES
Bs--
|1 DFND ke PKR
Rs--
|1 DFND ke KZT
₸--
|1 DFND ke THB
฿--
|1 DFND ke TWD
NT$--
|1 DFND ke CHF
Fr--
|1 DFND ke HKD
HK$--
|1 DFND ke MAD
.د.م--