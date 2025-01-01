Harga Cult of Pepe (COPE)
Harga live Cult of Pepe (COPE) hari ini adalah 0 USD. Aset ini memiliki kapitalisasi pasar sebesar $ 395.72K USD saat ini. Harga COPE ke USD diperbarui secara aktual.
Kinerja Pasar Cult of Pepe Utama:
- Volume trading 24 jam adalah $ 19.53K USD
- Perubahan harga Cult of Pepe dalam sehari adalah -1.56%
- Aset ini memiliki suplai yang beredar sebanyak 999.91M USD
Dapatkan kabar terkini tentang harga aktual COPE ke USD di MEXC. Pantau terus data dan analisis pasar terkini. Sangat penting untuk membuat keputusan trading yang cerdas di pasar mata uang kripto yang bergerak cepat. MEXC adalah platform andalan Anda untuk mendapatkan informasi harga COPE yang akurat.
Sepanjang hari ini, perubahan harga Cult of Pepe ke USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 30 hari terakhir, perubahan harga Cult of Pepe ke USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 60 hari terakhir, perubahan harga Cult of Pepe ke USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 90 hari terakhir, perubahan harga Cult of Pepe ke USD adalah $ 0.
|Periode
|Perubahan (USD)
|Perubahan (%)
|Hari ini
|$ 0
|-1.56%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-33.57%
|60 Hari
|$ 0
|--
|90 Hari
|$ 0
|--
Temukan analisis harga Cult of Pepe terkini: Low & High 24 Jam, ATH, dan perubahan harian:
-1.49%
-1.56%
+32.81%
Pelajari statistik pasar secara mendalam: kapitalisasi pasar, volume 24 jam, dan suplai:
The Cult of Pepe is a meme coin project built on the Solana blockchain, bringing the popular Pepe meme character into the digital currency space with a strong emphasis on community and the "memecult" culture. In a world where blockchain technology and meme culture intersect, the Cult of Pepe seeks to create a united, decentralized ecosystem for meme enthusiasts, especially fans of the iconic Pepe the Frog character. As a Solana-based coin, the Cult of Pepe benefits from the high-speed, low-cost transactions Solana offers, making it an attractive platform for trading and engaging with meme-based coins. Solana's technology allows for swift and cheap interactions, which is a critical component for the success of meme coins where frequent trading and community-driven momentum are key. For many supporters, this fusion of tech and culture brings together both a sense of belonging and the potential for financial growth, blending the community appeal of memes with blockchain incentives. The Cult of Pepe taps into the idea of creating a "memecult," a collective identity that goes beyond just trading a coin—it’s about shared values, humor, and internet culture. Unlike traditional coins, which may focus on specific use cases or utility functions, the Cult of Pepe is more of a social movement within the cryptocurrency world. This kind of project leans into the power of community, aiming to create a sense of loyalty and excitement among holders and supporters. This memecult approach is not unique, as meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have similarly capitalized on humor, internet culture, and strong community engagement to create impressive followings. However, the Cult of Pepe stands out by specifically targeting fans of Pepe memes, a group already familiar with the themes of irony, humor, and a slightly rebellious spirit. For many within this circle, owning the Cult of Pepe coin is about more than potential gains—it’s about participating in a collective digital movement that values creativity, humor, and independence. With a devoted online presence, the Cult of Pepe is able to engage with its audience regularly, encouraging members to share memes, participate in community events, and "cope" together, reinforcing the bonds within the group. Terms like “cope harder” are used playfully within the community to signify resilience and perseverance. For its members, this creates a dynamic experience that extends beyond just holding a coin and instead feels like belonging to an exclusive, ongoing joke. As meme coins continue to grow in popularity and blockchain ecosystems expand, projects like Cult of Pepe highlight how digital currency can offer more than financial utility; they can build a culture. It’s this blending of digital identity, humor, and collective spirit that drives Cult of Pepe and other similar communities forward.
