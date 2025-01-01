Harga Counterparty (XCP)
Harga live Counterparty (XCP) hari ini adalah 7.26 USD. Aset ini memiliki kapitalisasi pasar sebesar $ 18.82M USD saat ini. Harga XCP ke USD diperbarui secara aktual.
Kinerja Pasar Counterparty Utama:
- Volume trading 24 jam adalah $ 2.30K USD
- Perubahan harga Counterparty dalam sehari adalah +1.89%
- Aset ini memiliki suplai yang beredar sebanyak 2.59M USD
Dapatkan kabar terkini tentang harga aktual XCP ke USD di MEXC. Pantau terus data dan analisis pasar terkini. Sangat penting untuk membuat keputusan trading yang cerdas di pasar mata uang kripto yang bergerak cepat. MEXC adalah platform andalan Anda untuk mendapatkan informasi harga XCP yang akurat.
Sepanjang hari ini, perubahan harga Counterparty ke USD adalah $ +0.134456.
Dalam 30 hari terakhir, perubahan harga Counterparty ke USD adalah $ -0.0830268120.
Dalam 60 hari terakhir, perubahan harga Counterparty ke USD adalah $ -0.1709512200.
Dalam 90 hari terakhir, perubahan harga Counterparty ke USD adalah $ -0.609847389609026.
|Periode
|Perubahan (USD)
|Perubahan (%)
|Hari ini
|$ +0.134456
|+1.89%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0830268120
|-1.14%
|60 Hari
|$ -0.1709512200
|-2.35%
|90 Hari
|$ -0.609847389609026
|-7.74%
Temukan analisis harga Counterparty terkini: Low & High 24 Jam, ATH, dan perubahan harian:
-0.36%
+1.89%
+2.78%
Pelajari statistik pasar secara mendalam: kapitalisasi pasar, volume 24 jam, dan suplai:
Counterparty is a platform for user-created assets on Bitcoin. It’s a protocol, set of specifications, and an API. Taken together, it allows users to create and trade assets on top of Bitcoin’s blockchain. In this way, Counterparty is similar to platforms like Waves or Ethereum. Of course, the difference is Counterparty integrates directly with Bitcoin. Therefore, it comes will all the security and reliability (and issues) that are part of the Bitcoin blockchain. This is a fairly old project. In fact, it pre-dates Ethereum with its launch in 2014. It was the original asset creation mechanism. As you’re probably aware, Counterparty has faded from prominence over the years. This is largely due to the rise of the ERC-20 token standard on Ethereum. While we’ve become used to calling blockchain assets, tokens, it doesn’t necessarily have to be the case. An asset can represent anything that has value or is rare. As a result, Counterparty steers clear of the word “token” in their marketing and documentation. They’re much more interested in digital assets of all kinds, not just currencies, securities, and utility tokens. Digital assets can be a digital marker of a physical object, an easy way to manage shares in your company, or reputation karma for a website. These are all types of assets you could create on Counterparty (or Ethereum or Waves, for that matter). Counterparty creates the set of rules, requirements, integrations, etc that are necessary for assets on the Bitcoin blockchain. It’s the infrastructure behind user-created assets in much the same way that the ERC-20 protocol sets up guidelines and standards for asset creation on Ethereum. One useful function of digital assets is as a marker of ownership or voting rights. Imagine a scenario where you issued a digital asset to each of your company’s board members in proportion to the amount of voting power held. Or if you gave your stockholders a digital asset as a marker of the amount of stock they owned. If you issued your stock asset, you could then use Counterparty’s distribution function to pay out dividends in BTC based on the amount of digital stock asset each person owned. Counterparty addresses many of the same issues as Ethereum or Waves, but on the Bitcoin blockchain. While that does come with some advantages, ultimately it is not as strong a platform for development as its competitors. It’s best suited for applications that need to interface with Bitcoin or assets that have a specific connection to the Bitcoin ecosystem.
|1 XCP ke AUD
A$11.6886
|1 XCP ke GBP
￡5.7354
|1 XCP ke EUR
€6.9696
|1 XCP ke USD
$7.26
|1 XCP ke MYR
RM32.4522
|1 XCP ke TRY
₺256.7862
|1 XCP ke JPY
¥1,142.724
|1 XCP ke RUB
₽825.825
|1 XCP ke INR
₹621.2382
|1 XCP ke IDR
Rp117,096.7578
|1 XCP ke PHP
₱421.6608
|1 XCP ke EGP
￡E.368.9532
|1 XCP ke BRL
R$44.8668
|1 XCP ke CAD
C$10.4544
|1 XCP ke BDT
৳867.57
|1 XCP ke NGN
₦11,238.3348
|1 XCP ke UAH
₴305.3556
|1 XCP ke VES
Bs370.26
|1 XCP ke PKR
Rs2,022.273
|1 XCP ke KZT
₸3,810.9918
|1 XCP ke THB
฿249.2358
|1 XCP ke TWD
NT$237.6198
|1 XCP ke CHF
Fr6.534
|1 XCP ke HKD
HK$56.3376
|1 XCP ke MAD
.د.م73.326