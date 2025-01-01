Harga Cardstack (CARD)
Harga live Cardstack (CARD) hari ini adalah 0.00128968 USD. Aset ini memiliki kapitalisasi pasar sebesar $ 3.86M USD saat ini. Harga CARD ke USD diperbarui secara aktual.
Kinerja Pasar Cardstack Utama:
- Volume trading 24 jam adalah $ 46.91K USD
- Perubahan harga Cardstack dalam sehari adalah -14.12%
- Aset ini memiliki suplai yang beredar sebanyak 3.00B USD
Dapatkan kabar terkini tentang harga aktual CARD ke USD di MEXC. Pantau terus data dan analisis pasar terkini. Sangat penting untuk membuat keputusan trading yang cerdas di pasar mata uang kripto yang bergerak cepat. MEXC adalah platform andalan Anda untuk mendapatkan informasi harga CARD yang akurat.
Sepanjang hari ini, perubahan harga Cardstack ke USD adalah $ -0.000212071893343631.
Dalam 30 hari terakhir, perubahan harga Cardstack ke USD adalah $ +0.0015357733.
Dalam 60 hari terakhir, perubahan harga Cardstack ke USD adalah $ +0.0024149043.
Dalam 90 hari terakhir, perubahan harga Cardstack ke USD adalah $ +0.0007891213183482344.
|Periode
|Perubahan (USD)
|Perubahan (%)
|Hari ini
|$ -0.000212071893343631
|-14.12%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0015357733
|+119.08%
|60 Hari
|$ +0.0024149043
|+187.25%
|90 Hari
|$ +0.0007891213183482344
|+157.65%
Temukan analisis harga Cardstack terkini: Low & High 24 Jam, ATH, dan perubahan harian:
-16.32%
-14.12%
-14.92%
Pelajari statistik pasar secara mendalam: kapitalisasi pasar, volume 24 jam, dan suplai:
Cardstack is an open-source framework and consensus protocol that makes blockchains usable and scalable for the mass market, creating a decentralized software ecosystem that can challenge today’s digital superpowers. Cardstack Token (CARD) is a utility token allowing end- users and businesses to use applications that interact with multiple blockchains, decentralized protocols, app-coin-backed dApps, and cloud- based services while paying a single on-chain transaction fee. The main value proposition of the Cardstack ICO is to breakdown the user experience of disparate software, cloud and blockchain silos which now exist on various levels of the digital world, allowing both developers and users to engage in customizable workflows. To overcome these disparate app silos, Cardstack offers a new UI, deployed via the web or as a peer-to-peer app, which turns each service created by open-source developers into a “card”. Each card comprises a visual embodiment of key information, whereby users can then connect related cards for any type of workflow or utility they desire. These cards are the point of interaction between local services, cloud-based services and blockchain services all on one interface called Cardstack Hub. Underlying the Cardstack ecosystem is the Cardstack Token (CARD), an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. The Cardstack Team comprises many open source contributors. Check out the full list of contributors here. Heading the development of Cardstack is Christopher Tse. Christopher holds a BSc in Computer Science from Columbia University and is the Co-Founder of Monegraph and dotBlockchain Media. He has also served as Senior Director of Innovation at Businessweek. Ed Faulkner is the Lead Developer at Cardstack. He holds a Master of Engineering in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from MIT. He has founded three of his own tech ventures of which all are currently operational. Hassan Abdel-Rahman is the Lead Blockchain Developer for Cardstack. He holds a BSc in Computer Science and Mathematics from Colorado School of Mines. Previous roles include over 2 years as Senior Software Designer at Monegraph and Principal Engineer at McGraw-Hill Education. One of the most important features Cardstack will deploy is an entry channel payment system that does not require users to purchase cryptocurrency from an exchange. Users can simply pay with fiat, such as a credit card, to purchase CARD tokens directly on the platform, bypassing the need for any prior familiarity with crypto. Once users purchase CARD tokens, they are stored on a native wallet accessible from the Cardstack Hub. CARD tokens held in the native wallet are then used to purchase SSCs for every app and service they users with to access. To make any project appealing to the mass consumer market, this type of simplified entry into the cryptospace is a necessity. Cardstack have made some progress on the development front. The code for over 30 initial modules on the Cardstack platform has been made available via their Github. Also, the Solidity code for the Scalable Payment Pool has already been open-sourced. The Scalability Payment Pool is one of the core back-end mechanisms of the platform that issues rewards to developers for their work. Cardstack aims to create an economically-sustainable software ecosystem that avoids the problems of today’s centralized platforms. It’s an “experience layer” for the decentralized internet of the future, allowing users to combine services across cloud apps and decentralized apps. The ecosystem revolves around the use of Cardstack tokens, or CARD.
MEXC adalah bursa mata uang kripto terkemuka yang dipercaya oleh lebih dari 10 juta pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC dikenal sebagai bursa yang menawarkan pilihan token terbanyak, listing token tercepat, dan biaya trading terendah di pasar. Bergabunglah dengan MEXC sekarang juga untuk menikmati likuiditas terbaik dan biaya paling kompetitif di pasar!
Harga mata uang kripto tunduk pada risiko pasar dan volatilitas harga yang tinggi. Pastikan Anda berinvestasi pada proyek dan produk yang Anda kenal dan Anda pahami risikonya. Anda harus mempertimbangkan dengan cermat pengalaman investasi, situasi keuangan, tujuan investasi, dan toleransi risiko Anda serta berkonsultasi dengan penasihat keuangan independen sebelum melakukan investasi apa pun. Materi ini tidak boleh ditafsirkan sebagai nasihat keuangan. Kinerja masa lalu bukanlah indikator yang dapat diandalkan untuk kinerja masa depan. Nilai investasi Anda dapat naik maupun turun, dan Anda mungkin tidak memperoleh kembali jumlah yang Anda investasikan. Anda bertanggung jawab sepenuhnya atas keputusan investasi Anda. MEXC tidak bertanggung jawab atas kerugian yang mungkin Anda alami. Untuk informasi lebih lanjut, silakan lihat Ketentuan Penggunaan dan Peringatan Risiko kami. Harap perhatikan juga bahwa data yang berkaitan dengan mata uang kripto yang disebutkan di atas yang disajikan di sini (seperti harga aktualnya saat ini) didasarkan pada sumber pihak ketiga. Ini disajikan kepada Anda "sebagaimana adanya" dan hanya sebagai informasi, tanpa pernyataan atau jaminan apa pun. Tautan yang diberikan ke situs pihak ketiga juga tidak berada di bawah kendali MEXC. MEXC tidak bertanggung jawab atas keandalan dan keakuratan situs pihak ketiga tersebut beserta kontennya.
|1 CARD ke AUD
A$0.0020763848
|1 CARD ke GBP
￡0.0010188472
|1 CARD ke EUR
€0.0012380928
|1 CARD ke USD
$0.00128968
|1 CARD ke MYR
RM0.0057648696
|1 CARD ke TRY
₺0.0456159816
|1 CARD ke JPY
¥0.2029698384
|1 CARD ke RUB
₽0.1466753064
|1 CARD ke INR
₹0.1103579176
|1 CARD ke IDR
Rp20.8012874104
|1 CARD ke PHP
₱0.0749175112
|1 CARD ke EGP
￡E.0.0655415376
|1 CARD ke BRL
R$0.0079702224
|1 CARD ke CAD
C$0.0018571392
|1 CARD ke BDT
৳0.15411676
|1 CARD ke NGN
₦1.9963988464
|1 CARD ke UAH
₴0.0542439408
|1 CARD ke VES
Bs0.06577368
|1 CARD ke PKR
Rs0.359240364
|1 CARD ke KZT
₸0.6769917224
|1 CARD ke THB
฿0.0442747144
|1 CARD ke TWD
NT$0.0422112264
|1 CARD ke CHF
Fr0.001160712
|1 CARD ke HKD
HK$0.0100079168
|1 CARD ke MAD
.د.م0.013025768