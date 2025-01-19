Harga BMCHAIN (BMT)
Harga live BMCHAIN (BMT) hari ini adalah 0 USD. Aset ini memiliki kapitalisasi pasar sebesar $ 0.00 USD saat ini. Harga BMT ke USD diperbarui secara aktual.
Kinerja Pasar BMCHAIN Utama:
- Volume trading 24 jam adalah $ 0.00 USD
- Perubahan harga BMCHAIN dalam sehari adalah 0.00%
- Aset ini memiliki suplai yang beredar sebanyak 0.00 USD
Dapatkan kabar terkini tentang harga aktual BMT ke USD di MEXC. Pantau terus data dan analisis pasar terkini. Sangat penting untuk membuat keputusan trading yang cerdas di pasar mata uang kripto yang bergerak cepat. MEXC adalah platform andalan Anda untuk mendapatkan informasi harga BMT yang akurat.
Sepanjang hari ini, perubahan harga BMCHAIN ke USD adalah $ 0.0.
Dalam 30 hari terakhir, perubahan harga BMCHAIN ke USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 60 hari terakhir, perubahan harga BMCHAIN ke USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 90 hari terakhir, perubahan harga BMCHAIN ke USD adalah $ 0.
|Periode
|Perubahan (USD)
|Perubahan (%)
|Hari ini
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|0.00%
|60 Hari
|$ 0
|-50.53%
|90 Hari
|$ 0
|--
Temukan analisis harga BMCHAIN terkini: Low & High 24 Jam, ATH, dan perubahan harian:
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Pelajari statistik pasar secara mendalam: kapitalisasi pasar, volume 24 jam, dan suplai:
BMCHAIN presents a decentralized platform for active participants based on blockchain technologies. Each participant of the system can convert the accumulated knowledge and experience into a digital property with the possibility of using it to purchase goods and services in everyday life. An econometric model of the system was developed on the Biznes Molodost audience, the largest business community of Russia and the CIS, which will make it possible to take all the advantages of Blockchain technologies. The implemented functionality will allow thousands of people and entrepreneurs to share their experience, resources, capabilities and knowledge by writing posts, voting and commenting, thus getting a real value expressed in digital tokens of the system, easily convertible into other types of digital property and fiat currencies. Rewards can be received not only by the participants who demonstrate useful activity, but also by those who estimate their contribution. The main idea of the project is to measure, preserve and monetize the value (benefit) that arises in the process of communication between people and is expressed as a change in the reputation coefficient. Keeping the information about communication and monitoring the change in productivity, it is possible to effectively evaluate each participant's potential value for the system and its members, which can be expressed by the reputation coefficient. Reputation is used as the main multiplier determining the size of the reward received by the user from the system and its participants. Biznes Molodost community includes thousands of successful entrepreneurs providing a large number of goods and services which are demanded by real people and can be obtained in exchange for BMT tokens. An additional possibility of the BMCHAIN platform or any business will be the opportunity to create its own Blockchain-application with the necessary logic based on the developed TokenAPI solution without the need to study the technical level of Blockchain. The partner accepting tokens for the payment is offered the automated possibility of conversion of the tokens received into roubles. To accept tokens the system participant must provide users with a list of goods or services including a real discount of at least 20%. The reputation of the partner providing quality products or services in exchange for tokens starts growing along with the bonus tokens credited for the usage of the system and the number of partner's incoming and outgoing transactions. The amount of bonus tokens obtained when making transactions depends on the reputation of the user and the partner.
MEXC adalah bursa mata uang kripto terkemuka yang dipercaya oleh lebih dari 10 juta pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC dikenal sebagai bursa yang menawarkan pilihan token terbanyak, listing token tercepat, dan biaya trading terendah di pasar. Bergabunglah dengan MEXC sekarang juga untuk menikmati likuiditas terbaik dan biaya paling kompetitif di pasar!
Harga mata uang kripto tunduk pada risiko pasar dan volatilitas harga yang tinggi. Pastikan Anda berinvestasi pada proyek dan produk yang Anda kenal dan Anda pahami risikonya. Anda harus mempertimbangkan dengan cermat pengalaman investasi, situasi keuangan, tujuan investasi, dan toleransi risiko Anda serta berkonsultasi dengan penasihat keuangan independen sebelum melakukan investasi apa pun. Materi ini tidak boleh ditafsirkan sebagai nasihat keuangan. Kinerja masa lalu bukanlah indikator yang dapat diandalkan untuk kinerja masa depan. Nilai investasi Anda dapat naik maupun turun, dan Anda mungkin tidak memperoleh kembali jumlah yang Anda investasikan. Anda bertanggung jawab sepenuhnya atas keputusan investasi Anda. MEXC tidak bertanggung jawab atas kerugian yang mungkin Anda alami. Untuk informasi lebih lanjut, silakan lihat Ketentuan Penggunaan dan Peringatan Risiko kami. Harap perhatikan juga bahwa data yang berkaitan dengan mata uang kripto yang disebutkan di atas yang disajikan di sini (seperti harga aktualnya saat ini) didasarkan pada sumber pihak ketiga. Ini disajikan kepada Anda "sebagaimana adanya" dan hanya sebagai informasi, tanpa pernyataan atau jaminan apa pun. Tautan yang diberikan ke situs pihak ketiga juga tidak berada di bawah kendali MEXC. MEXC tidak bertanggung jawab atas keandalan dan keakuratan situs pihak ketiga tersebut beserta kontennya.
|1 BMT ke AUD
A$--
|1 BMT ke GBP
￡--
|1 BMT ke EUR
€--
|1 BMT ke USD
$--
|1 BMT ke MYR
RM--
|1 BMT ke TRY
₺--
|1 BMT ke JPY
¥--
|1 BMT ke RUB
₽--
|1 BMT ke INR
₹--
|1 BMT ke IDR
Rp--
|1 BMT ke PHP
₱--
|1 BMT ke EGP
￡E.--
|1 BMT ke BRL
R$--
|1 BMT ke CAD
C$--
|1 BMT ke BDT
৳--
|1 BMT ke NGN
₦--
|1 BMT ke UAH
₴--
|1 BMT ke VES
Bs--
|1 BMT ke PKR
Rs--
|1 BMT ke KZT
₸--
|1 BMT ke THB
฿--
|1 BMT ke TWD
NT$--
|1 BMT ke CHF
Fr--
|1 BMT ke HKD
HK$--
|1 BMT ke MAD
.د.م--