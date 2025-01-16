Harga BitmapPunks (BMP)
Harga live BitmapPunks (BMP) hari ini adalah 2.12 USD. Aset ini memiliki kapitalisasi pasar sebesar $ 4.45M USD saat ini. Harga BMP ke USD diperbarui secara aktual.
Kinerja Pasar BitmapPunks Utama:
- Volume trading 24 jam adalah $ 280.06K USD
- Perubahan harga BitmapPunks dalam sehari adalah -1.50%
- Aset ini memiliki suplai yang beredar sebanyak 2.10M USD
Dapatkan kabar terkini tentang harga aktual BMP ke USD di MEXC. Pantau terus data dan analisis pasar terkini. Sangat penting untuk membuat keputusan trading yang cerdas di pasar mata uang kripto yang bergerak cepat. MEXC adalah platform andalan Anda untuk mendapatkan informasi harga BMP yang akurat.
Sepanjang hari ini, perubahan harga BitmapPunks ke USD adalah $ -0.032344547185312.
Dalam 30 hari terakhir, perubahan harga BitmapPunks ke USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 60 hari terakhir, perubahan harga BitmapPunks ke USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 90 hari terakhir, perubahan harga BitmapPunks ke USD adalah $ 0.
|Periode
|Perubahan (USD)
|Perubahan (%)
|Hari ini
|$ -0.032344547185312
|-1.50%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Hari
|$ 0
|--
|90 Hari
|$ 0
|--
Temukan analisis harga BitmapPunks terkini: Low & High 24 Jam, ATH, dan perubahan harian:
+0.10%
-1.50%
-17.68%
Pelajari statistik pasar secara mendalam: kapitalisasi pasar, volume 24 jam, dan suplai:
A fully-onchain, ultra-large, hybrid collection. BitmapPunks is a new breed of NFTs that combines the permanence of on-chain assets with the flexibility of hybrid tokens. Designed to address the limitations of traditional NFTs, BitmapPunks leverages a unique approach that merges the ERC-721 and ERC-20 standards, giving each NFT a fungible token mirror and creating new possibilities for ownership, trading, and accessibility. Hybrid NFT NFT marketplaces have provided a home for trading digital collectibles, but they aren’t ideal for active trading or price speculation. Platform fees and royalties add friction, reducing potential profits for traders. Attempts to improve NFT liquidity, like off-chain order books and fractionalization, have had limited success. Hybrid NFTs, however, offer a promising alternative by blending the best of both non-fungible and fungible tokens. In a hybrid setup, each NFT in the collection has a corresponding fungible token, making hybrid NFTs like BitmapPunks compatible with all on-chain infrastructure built for both asset types. This dual structure enables easy integration with centralized exchanges and unlocks the potential for broader trading options, putting hybrid NFTs on par with other crypto assets. Fully On-Chain While many projects claim to be “on-chain,” they often rely on off-chain storage solutions like IPFS to store images and metadata. This means that if the storage system fails, the NFT could lose its visual component. CryptoPunks is one of the few collections that has achieved true on-chain permanence, with both metadata and media data stored on Ethereum. BitmapPunks builds on this legacy by taking on-chain storage even further: every trait, image, and piece of metadata is fully embedded within the blockchain, making BitmapPunks independent of any external storage. BitmapPunks also goes beyond the typical pre-mint image generation seen in most NFTs. Instead of using off-chain scripts, BitmapPunks performs all trait combinations on-chain, creating each unique image directly through smart contract code. While this approach removes the flexibility to manually adjust unexpected trait combinations, it guarantees the collection’s longevity and integrity by eliminating the need for external scripts. Bitmap The bitmap format, one of the earliest digital image formats, may seem like an unconventional choice, especially given its size inefficiency compared to JPEG or PNG. However, the bitmap format has one powerful advantage: its simplicity makes it highly compatible with on-chain implementation. Bitmap images are straightforward to create and layer, allowing BitmapPunks to compose images directly on the blockchain. Each BitmapPunk’s traits—including their names, rarity, and image data—are stored on-chain, allowing for direct layering and composition within the smart contract itself. To support this on-chain composability, BitmapPunks includes an embedded, bare-bones image editor coded into the contract. This system handles image layering logic, keeping trait conflicts to a minimum and providing the pixel-perfect composability that traditional NFTs lack. Ultra-Large Scale Most NFT collections cap their supply at around 10,000 tokens, balancing demand and supply but limiting community growth and accessibility. BitmapPunks challenges this convention with a massive collection size of 2,100,000 tokens. This ultra-large supply is designed to accommodate a broader community, offering room for growth and participation at a scale unseen in typical NFT collections. By breaking out of the traditional scarcity model, BitmapPunks aims to surpass the reach of even successful memecoins, establishing a digital asset that’s both community-driven and widely accessible. With a large supply, fully on-chain integrity, and a hybrid structure, BitmapPunks sets a new standard for sustainable, inclusive NFT collections that are built to last.
MEXC adalah bursa mata uang kripto terkemuka yang dipercaya oleh lebih dari 10 juta pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC dikenal sebagai bursa yang menawarkan pilihan token terbanyak, listing token tercepat, dan biaya trading terendah di pasar. Bergabunglah dengan MEXC sekarang juga untuk menikmati likuiditas terbaik dan biaya paling kompetitif di pasar!
Harga mata uang kripto tunduk pada risiko pasar dan volatilitas harga yang tinggi. Pastikan Anda berinvestasi pada proyek dan produk yang Anda kenal dan Anda pahami risikonya. Anda harus mempertimbangkan dengan cermat pengalaman investasi, situasi keuangan, tujuan investasi, dan toleransi risiko Anda serta berkonsultasi dengan penasihat keuangan independen sebelum melakukan investasi apa pun. Materi ini tidak boleh ditafsirkan sebagai nasihat keuangan. Kinerja masa lalu bukanlah indikator yang dapat diandalkan untuk kinerja masa depan. Nilai investasi Anda dapat naik maupun turun, dan Anda mungkin tidak memperoleh kembali jumlah yang Anda investasikan. Anda bertanggung jawab sepenuhnya atas keputusan investasi Anda. MEXC tidak bertanggung jawab atas kerugian yang mungkin Anda alami. Untuk informasi lebih lanjut, silakan lihat Ketentuan Penggunaan dan Peringatan Risiko kami. Harap perhatikan juga bahwa data yang berkaitan dengan mata uang kripto yang disebutkan di atas yang disajikan di sini (seperti harga aktualnya saat ini) didasarkan pada sumber pihak ketiga. Ini disajikan kepada Anda "sebagaimana adanya" dan hanya sebagai informasi, tanpa pernyataan atau jaminan apa pun. Tautan yang diberikan ke situs pihak ketiga juga tidak berada di bawah kendali MEXC. MEXC tidak bertanggung jawab atas keandalan dan keakuratan situs pihak ketiga tersebut beserta kontennya.
|1 BMP ke AUD
A$3.4132
|1 BMP ke GBP
￡1.7172
|1 BMP ke EUR
€2.0564
|1 BMP ke USD
$2.12
|1 BMP ke MYR
RM9.5188
|1 BMP ke TRY
₺75.1964
|1 BMP ke JPY
¥330.9744
|1 BMP ke RUB
₽217.3
|1 BMP ke INR
₹183.3588
|1 BMP ke IDR
Rp34,754.0928
|1 BMP ke PHP
₱123.9776
|1 BMP ke EGP
￡E.106.8904
|1 BMP ke BRL
R$12.7412
|1 BMP ke CAD
C$3.0316
|1 BMP ke BDT
৳256.4352
|1 BMP ke NGN
₦3,297.024
|1 BMP ke UAH
₴89.2096
|1 BMP ke VES
Bs114.48
|1 BMP ke PKR
Rs590.6744
|1 BMP ke KZT
₸1,119.3176
|1 BMP ke THB
฿73.3308
|1 BMP ke TWD
NT$69.8328
|1 BMP ke CHF
Fr1.9292
|1 BMP ke HKD
HK$16.4936
|1 BMP ke MAD
.د.م21.3272