What are ZERO Futures?

ZERO futures are legal contracts for buying or selling ZERO at a future date.

ZERO futures is a special contract representation of existing ZERO crypto, and the actual settlement of ZERO (or cash) will happen in the future - when the contract is exercised

ZERO futures are often used to hedge against price changes of ZERO itself. On the other hand, they enable investors to speculate on the asset's underlying trend. To put it simply, you can purchase (buy long) ZERO futures if you expect the crypto price to go up and when you think that the price will fall, you take a short position (buy short) to reduce the impact of losses.