mexc
PasarSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

A Beginner’s Guide to WAVES Futures Trading.

What are WAVES Futures?

WAVES futures are legal contracts for buying or selling WAVES at a future date.

WAVES futures is a special contract representation of existing WAVES crypto, and the actual settlement of WAVES (or cash) will happen in the future - when the contract is exercised

WAVES futures are often used to hedge against price changes of WAVES itself. On the other hand, they enable investors to speculate on the asset's underlying trend. To put it simply, you can purchase (buy long) WAVES futures if you expect the crypto price to go up and when you think that the price will fall, you take a short position (buy short) to reduce the impact of losses.

To know more about Futures, explore our short educational video:

How to trade (buy) WAVES Futures?

Creating a free MEXC account is the easiest gateway into trading various crypto assets such as futures. You’ll need less than a minute to create an account and pass KYC (verify identification).

After you signed up and passed KYC, follow these simple steps to open your Futures account and execute futures trades:

MEXC Tutorial

How to Buy Crypto With Visa/MasterCard?

How to Buy Crypto via MEXC P2P?

  • 3. Transfer assets from spot or fiat wallet to newly opened futures account via wallet
  • 4. Select your WAVES futures contract. There are two types of crypto futures contracts available on MEXC: USDT-M Futures and COIN-M Futures. For example, if you want to trade WAVESUSDT perpetual contracts, please select USDT-M Futures. For WAVESUSD coin-margined contracts, select COIN-M Futures
  • 5. Select the leverage you like for the WAVES futures contract. MEXC supports up to 200x leverage!
  • 6. Place orders according to the various order types available on MEXC Futures. For beginners, you can select a buy-limit or buy-market order for your first WAVES futures contract

    • Why trade WAVES futures?

    Needless to Hold WAVES Itself

    Non-WAVES holders can speculate on the price of WAVES and make quick profits without buying the asset itself. You can open a position in a WAVES futures contract with USDT, and all profits made will be settled in USDT.

    Customized Leverage

    Gain significant profits via WAVES while only paying for a fraction of its total cost. With leverage, you can track and trade on small price movements to create profits that justify your time and effort.

    High Liquidity Market

    WAVES futures markets have high liquidity, with trillions of USD in trading volume. A sustainable, liquid market is less risky because participants can open and close deals easily with low slippage.

    Crypto Portfolio Diversification

    Diversify across trading strategies to generate more profits. Users can use sophisticated trading strategies such as short-selling, arbitrage, pairs trading, etc.

    Why choose MEXC Futures for trading?

    Using a sustainable platform for futures trading plays an important role in executing successful trades and enjoying higher income. MEXC has over 4 years of experience in futures products and operations, ranked 1st in global liquidity. We provide:

    • 1-200x leverage that can be adjusted freely, supporting both short and long positions
    • Multi-tiered, multi-cluster system architecture, with matching engine technology of up to 1.4 million orders/second
    • Reasonable and transparent prices, wide trading depths with even gearing, smooth handling under extreme markets conditions to avoid accidental liquidation

    Futures Trading Disclaimer

    Futures Contract trading & prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives, and risk tolerance. We recommend that you consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third-party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

    Key Takeaways

    Trading Data

    WAVES traded today on MEXC Futures
    $
    USD value of WAVES traded today on MEXC Futures

    How to Trade Other Contracts

      Tentang Kami
      Tentang MEXC
      User Agreement
      Privacy Policy
      Pengungkapan Resiko
      M-Ventures
      MEXC Blog
      Layanan
      Beli Kripto
      Download App
      Biaya
      Program Referensi
      Affiliate Program
      API
      Layanan Kelembagaan
      Cara Membeli
      Informasi Kripto
      Crypto Price
      User Support
      Customer Service
      Pusat Bantuan
      Pengumuman
      Pelajari
      VIP Benefits
      Submit an Enquiry
      Improvement Suggestions
      Report Abnormal Funds
      Judicial Assistance
      Verifikasi MEXC
      Beli Kripto
      Buy Bitcoin
      Buy Ethereum
      Buy MX Token
      Buy XRP
      Buy Solana
      Hubungi Kami
      Mari Berkolaborasi (Bisnis)
      Kerjasama Institusi
      Let's Collaborate (Media)
      Aplikasi untuk listing
      Komunitas

      © 2024 MEXC.COM