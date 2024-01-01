What are ETC Futures?

ETC futures are legal contracts for buying or selling ETC at a future date.

ETC futures is a special contract representation of existing ETC crypto, and the actual settlement of ETC (or cash) will happen in the future - when the contract is exercised

ETC futures are often used to hedge against price changes of ETC itself. On the other hand, they enable investors to speculate on the asset's underlying trend. To put it simply, you can purchase (buy long) ETC futures if you expect the crypto price to go up and when you think that the price will fall, you take a short position (buy short) to reduce the impact of losses.