ZenPandaCoin ($ZPC) is a decentralized meme token built on the Ethereum blockchain, aiming to provide financial peace and prosperity through the power of decentralized finance (DeFi). The project is centered around its mascot, The Zen Panda, symbolizing calmness, balance, and wisdom. Our mission is to create a strong, supportive community that leverages the power of DeFi to achieve financial success. Furthermore, ZenPandaCoin will support LayerZero, a cross-chain messaging protocol, with its first deployment on Arbitrum, a zero-knowledge L2 chain.