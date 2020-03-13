XYO

XYO is the original and largest DePIN, with millions of nodes worldwide. It collects and validates real-world data, bridging Web3 and Web2 in AI, geolocation, and beyond. Our Proof of Location and Proof of Origin technologies power real-world data validation across RWA management, DePIN tracking, real-world gaming, and more. The COIN app by XYO fueled massive network growth. XYO Layer One, our native blockchain, provides scalable, interoperable infrastructure for decentralized data validation, enabling seamless integration, enhanced privacy, and efficient roll-ups.

NamaXYO

PeringkatNo.228

Kapitalisasi Pasar$0.00

Kapitalisasi Pasar Terdilusi Penuh$0.00

Pangsa Pasar%

Vol. Trading/Kap. Pasar (24 Jam)0

Suplai Peredaran--

Suplai Maks.13,931,216,938

Total Suplai13,931,216,938

Tingkat Peredaran%

Tanggal Penerbitan--

Harga saat aset pertama kali diterbitkan--

All-Time High0.0820290796298041,2021-11-06

Harga Terendah0.0000960677747658,2020-03-13

Blockchain PublikETH

Sektor

Media Sosial

Penafian: Data yang disediakan oleh cmc dan tidak boleh dianggap sebagai saran investasi.

