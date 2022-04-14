VTN

Vottun has created an ecosystem that allows any Web2 company or developer to easily create, interact with, and manage various DApps through our APIs, without requiring advanced knowledge of blockchain programming. In the platform, there are activities for crypto fans to join in a gamified way and be part with the developers in the creation of new dapps and crypto projects. This mix of crypto fans and developers is creating a thriving environment where token holders can find multiple benefits of $VTN, from the usage of the APIs platform to staking, or new projects token airdrops.

NamaVTN

Suplai Maks.625,000,000

Waktu Penerbitan--

Suplai yang Beredar--

Harga Penerbitan--