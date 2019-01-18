mexc
PasarSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

Trading

Mobile
Pindai untuk mengunduh dan mengalami perdagangan tanpa hambatan di Aplikasi MEXC
Tidak dapat mengunduh?
Klien WindowsLihat Selengkapnya

V Systems

VSYS/USDT
----
--
High 24jam
0.0000000
Low 24jam
0.0000000
Volume 24h (VSYS)
0.00
Jumlah 24h (USDT)
0.00
High 24jam
0.0000000
Low 24jam
0.0000000
Volume 24h (VSYS)
0.00
Jumlah 24h (USDT)
0.00
K-Line
Informasi token
Loading..
Dasar
TradingView
Kedalaman
VSYS
V SYSTEMS is a blockchain infrastructure provider with a focus on database and cloud services. Led by Chief architect Sunny King, the inventor of Proof of Stake consensus, the V SYSTEMS blockchain aims to create a scalable, high performance, secure and holders driving underlying infrastructure platform for blockchain database through his new innovation - Supernode Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus algorithm. The V SYSTEMS blockchain platform aims to deliver decentralized cloud database technology with high scalability, finality, durability and performance that is practically resistant to 51% attack. The network can also support efficient and agile development of a vast variety of applications including finance (DeFi), entertainment, social media and many more.
Ikhtisar
Nama kripto
VSYS
Waktu rilis
2019-01-18 00:00:00
Tautan yang berhubungan
Harga rilis
0.0265 USDT
Jumlah Token
5,217,805,400
Pesanan
0.0000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Harga(USDT)

(VSYS)

(USDT)

0.0000000$0.00
Perdagangan Pasar
Jumlah()
Harga()
Jumlah()
Waktu
Spot
5X-X Futures
Spot
5X-X Futures
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
Beli VSYS
Jual VSYS
Limit
Harga pasar
Transfer
Beli dengan
USD
Tersedia-- USDT
HargaUSDT
JumlahVSYS
TotalUSDT
Tersedia-- VSYS
HargaUSDT
JumlahVSYS
TotalUSDT
Buka Pesanan (0)
Riwayat Order
Riwayat Trading
Posisi saat ini (0)
Buka Pesanan (0)
Riwayat Order
Riwayat Trading
Posisi saat ini (0)
Pasangan Perdagangan
Waktu
Tipe
Arah
Semua
Beli
Jual
Harga
Quantity
Order Amount
Teriisi
Harga pemicu
Batalkan semua
Semua
Batas pesanan
Stop-limit
Post only
Network Stable
Dokumen API
Dokumen API
Media Sosial
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Layanan Pelanggan Online
Layanan Pelanggan Online
Loading...