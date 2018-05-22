mexc
High 24jam
0.0008982
Low 24jam
0.0008980
Volume 24h (UT)
58.37M
Jumlah 24h (USDT)
51.04K
The Ulord chain cloud ecosystem, which aims at reshaping the digital economy infrastructure and creating a distributed business engine. The Ulord Chain Cloud Ecosystem promotes the deep integration of blockchain and the real economy, and initially proposes and completes the framework system of chain+cloud. It completes the dual integration of technology and economy, establishes a distributed storage & computing resource scheduling management platform, collects the distributed network resources and forms a virtual resource pool, realizes intelligent transactions of network resources, facilitates the development of blockchain technology and industrial innovation, and creates a distributed business engine. The Ulord chain cloud ecosystem has been applied in areas such as industrial internet, data sharing and digital content. It includes storage ecosystem and computing ecosystem, both of which benefits and promotes each other.
Ikhtisar
Nama kripto
UT
Waktu rilis
2018-05-22 00:00:00
Tautan yang berhubungan
Harga rilis
--
Jumlah Token
1,000,000,000
